India $5.4 Bn Nutraceuticals Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2022-2023 & 2028

The India nutraceuticals market has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 5404.18 million in 2022, and is projected to maintain a strong CAGR of 11.77% until 2028

The ongoing pandemic has played a crucial role in driving this growth, as consumers have increasingly focused on preventive healthcare. The emphasis on immunity-boosting supplements has led to a shift in consumers' purchasing habits and market behavior in India.

The flexible shopping habits of consumers have resulted in a rising demand for vitamin capsules, chewable tablets, and gummies, particularly during the pandemic when doctors frequently prescribed vitamin and zinc supplements. As preventive healthcare gains prominence as a critical line of defense, the nutraceuticals industry has emerged as a reliable source of income for the population, with its market presence witnessing substantial growth during the second wave of the pandemic.

The India nutraceuticals market is segmented based on application, form, source, distribution channel, region, and company, reflecting the diverse range of products and opportunities in this dynamic industry.

Increasing Consumers awareness



Consumers are increasingly aware of the compounds in drugs that have undesirable side effects. Another reason why nutraceuticals are dominating the market is that people are becoming more conscious of the value of proper nutrition and how much better it is to handle situations by providing the body with the appropriate nourishment. Typically made of plants, nutritional supplements are vegetarian. Artificial colors, flavors, gluten, and preservatives are prohibited in high-grade nutraceutical goods.



Changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness



Concerns about body image are no longer only a Western idea because they also impact Indian men and women equally. Millennials and Gen Z in India are becoming increasingly conscious of their weight, eating habits, and physical attractiveness. A customer base like this is increasingly turning to nutraceuticals to shed pounds, improve hair growth, or achieve glowing skin. Additionally, nutraceutical goods give a whole combination of the vitamins, minerals, and amino acids required for hair growth, providing better results than taking several pills separately.



AI technology's involvement



The nutraceutical industry in India has been significantly transformed by artificial intelligence (AI). It has been essential in determining the components needed to treat specific health conditions, allowing makers of nutraceutical goods to tailor their products to the unique needs of each patient using a subscription-based business model.

Report Scope:



India Nutraceuticals Market, By Application:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Form:

Liquid

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Others

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Source:

Plant

Animal

Microbial

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Nutraceuticals Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Nutraceuticals Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Brand Satisfaction

5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.4. Product Awareness



6. India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements)

6.2.2. By Form (Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Others)

6.2.3. By Source (Plant, Animal and Microbial)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.5.1. By State (Top 3 States)

6.2.6. By Company (2022)

6.3. Market Map



7. West India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Form

7.2.3. By Source

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel



8. South India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Form

8.2.3. By Source

8.2.4. By Distribution Channel



9. North India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By Form

9.2.3. By Source

9.2.4. By Distribution Channel



10. East India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Form

10.2.3. By Source

10.2.4. By Distribution Channel



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

15.2. Pfizer India Limited

15.3. Merck Limited

15.4. Bayer India Limited

15.5. Abbott India Limited

15.6. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

15.7. Wockhardt Limited, Dabur Limited

15.8. Himalaya Wellness Company

15.9. Baidyanath Group

15.10. Herbalife Nutrition Limited



16. Strategic Recommendations



List of Figures

Figure 1: India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F

Figure 2: India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Volume (Million Units), 2018-2028F

Figure 3: India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Volume (Million Grams), 2018-2028F

Figure 3: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 4: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 5: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 5: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F

Figure 6: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Region, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 11: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Company, By Value, 2022

Figure 12: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Application, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022

Figure 13: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Form, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022

Figure 14: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Source, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022

Figure 15: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Distribution Channel, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022

Figure 16: West India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F

Figure 15: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 16: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 17: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 18: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F

Figure 19: South India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F

Figure 22: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 23: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 24: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 25: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F

Figure 19: North India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F

Figure 22: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 23: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 24: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 25: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F

Figure 19: East India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F

Figure 22: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 23: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 24: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F

Figure 25: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F



