India $5.4 Bn Nutraceuticals Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2022-2023 & 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Nutraceuticals Market By Application (Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements), By Form (Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Others), By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India nutraceuticals market has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 5404.18 million in 2022, and is projected to maintain a strong CAGR of 11.77% until 2028

The ongoing pandemic has played a crucial role in driving this growth, as consumers have increasingly focused on preventive healthcare. The emphasis on immunity-boosting supplements has led to a shift in consumers' purchasing habits and market behavior in India.

The flexible shopping habits of consumers have resulted in a rising demand for vitamin capsules, chewable tablets, and gummies, particularly during the pandemic when doctors frequently prescribed vitamin and zinc supplements. As preventive healthcare gains prominence as a critical line of defense, the nutraceuticals industry has emerged as a reliable source of income for the population, with its market presence witnessing substantial growth during the second wave of the pandemic.

The India nutraceuticals market is segmented based on application, form, source, distribution channel, region, and company, reflecting the diverse range of products and opportunities in this dynamic industry.

Increasing Consumers awareness

Consumers are increasingly aware of the compounds in drugs that have undesirable side effects. Another reason why nutraceuticals are dominating the market is that people are becoming more conscious of the value of proper nutrition and how much better it is to handle situations by providing the body with the appropriate nourishment. Typically made of plants, nutritional supplements are vegetarian. Artificial colors, flavors, gluten, and preservatives are prohibited in high-grade nutraceutical goods.

Changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness

Concerns about body image are no longer only a Western idea because they also impact Indian men and women equally. Millennials and Gen Z in India are becoming increasingly conscious of their weight, eating habits, and physical attractiveness. A customer base like this is increasingly turning to nutraceuticals to shed pounds, improve hair growth, or achieve glowing skin. Additionally, nutraceutical goods give a whole combination of the vitamins, minerals, and amino acids required for hair growth, providing better results than taking several pills separately.

AI technology's involvement

The nutraceutical industry in India has been significantly transformed by artificial intelligence (AI). It has been essential in determining the components needed to treat specific health conditions, allowing makers of nutraceutical goods to tailor their products to the unique needs of each patient using a subscription-based business model.

Report Scope:

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Application:

  • Functional Beverages
  • Functional Food
  • Dietary Supplements

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Form:

  • Liquid
  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Powder
  • Others

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Source:

  • Plant
  • Animal
  • Microbial

India Nutraceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Pharmacies
  • Specialty Stores

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Nutraceuticals Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Nutraceuticals Market

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Brand Satisfaction
5.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
5.4. Product Awareness

6. India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application (Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements)
6.2.2. By Form (Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Others)
6.2.3. By Source (Plant, Animal and Microbial)
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.5.1. By State (Top 3 States)
6.2.6. By Company (2022)
6.3. Market Map

7. West India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Form
7.2.3. By Source
7.2.4. By Distribution Channel

8. South India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Form
8.2.3. By Source
8.2.4. By Distribution Channel

9. North India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Form
9.2.3. By Source
9.2.4. By Distribution Channel

10. East India Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Form
10.2.3. By Source
10.2.4. By Distribution Channel

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. India Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Amway India Enterprises Private Limited
15.2. Pfizer India Limited
15.3. Merck Limited
15.4. Bayer India Limited
15.5. Abbott India Limited
15.6. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited
15.7. Wockhardt Limited, Dabur Limited
15.8. Himalaya Wellness Company
15.9. Baidyanath Group
15.10. Herbalife Nutrition Limited

16. Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures
Figure 1: India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F
Figure 2: India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Volume (Million Units), 2018-2028F
Figure 3: India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Volume (Million Grams), 2018-2028F
Figure 3: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 4: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 5: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 5: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F
Figure 6: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Region, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 11: India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Company, By Value, 2022
Figure 12: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Application, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022
Figure 13: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Form, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022
Figure 14: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Source, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022
Figure 15: India Nutraceuticals Market Map, By Distribution Channel, Market Size (USD Million) & Growth Rate (%), 2022
Figure 16: West India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F
Figure 15: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 16: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 17: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 18: West India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F
Figure 19: South India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F
Figure 22: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 23: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 24: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 25: South India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F
Figure 19: North India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F
Figure 22: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 23: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 24: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 25: North India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F
Figure 19: East India Nutraceuticals Market Size, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028F
Figure 22: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Application, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 23: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Form, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 24: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Source, By Value, 2018-2028F
Figure 25: East India Nutraceuticals Market Share, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2018- 2028F

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amway India Enterprises Private Limited
  • Pfizer India Limited
  • Merck Limited
  • Bayer India Limited
  • Abbott India Limited
  • GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Wockhardt Limited, Dabur Limited
  • Himalaya Wellness Company
  • Baidyanath Group
  • Herbalife Nutrition Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9ombd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Vietnam Software as a Service (Sales, Marketing, CRM) Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Head and Neck Cancer Research Report 2023 - Global Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2032 - Anti-PD-Monoclonal Antibodies Lead the Charge in Treatment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.