India $569 Million Air Purifier Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The Indian Air Purifier Market stood at over USD85.08 million in FY2021 and is projected to cross over USD569.07 million by FY2027F, on account of rising pollution levels and outdoor air pollution across the country.

The air purifier can refresh stale air, lowering the risk of health problems caused by indoor pollutants, which can trigger respiratory infections and aggravate asthma symptoms. A high-quality air purifier removes various types of indoor air pollutants. Air purifier companies are working on cost-effective technologies to make air purifiers affordable.

For instance, in November 2020, Honeywell introduced Honeywell Electronic Air Cleaners with UV Systems which remove impurities from the air and provide filtration and disinfection without a significant pressure drop. New indoor air quality sensors detect even the smallest particles, volatile compounds and other key metrics.

Nowadays, a basic air purifier that simply cleans the air with the touch of a few buttons is coming packed with features such as real-time and wifi-enabled control systems. Rapid urbanization, rising health concerns, increasing consumer spending on lifestyle products, and depleting air quality across the country are the major factors driving the market for air purifiers in India during the forecast period.

Companies in India are spending a lot of money on promotional activities like advertising, cashbacks, and discounts to attract potential customers in the residential sector. With rising pollution levels, rising incidences of respiratory diseases, and lack of proper ventilation systems, the majority of the companies have increased their spending to raise consumer awareness in order to increase the demand for air purifiers in the residential sector.

Owing to rising air pollution, approximately 2 crore people in India are suffering from breathing diseases. One of the most effective ways to reduce the cause of asthma attacks is to use an air purifier to keep the air clean and free of pollutants and dust. Toxins found in indoor air can be easily removed by using an effective air purifier, contributing to the increased sales of air purifiers across the country.

The Indian Air Purifier Market is divided into the following segments such as filter type, coverage area, end-user, distribution channel, region, leading cities and company. In terms of filter type, the Indian Air Purifier Market is divided into HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, Prefilter + HEPA, HEPA and Others. Among them, HEPA + Activated Carbon has dominated the Indian Air Purifier Market with a market share of more than 48% in FY2021.

This is because they are used to remove dust as well as particulate matter, while activated carbon removes foul odor. Activated carbon and HEPA filters can trap 99.97% of small particles sized 0.3 microns and larger particles as well, especially spores. As a result, these two technologies complement each other, and provide highly efficient air purification and odor removal as compared to single technology-based air purifiers.

Based on coverage area, the Indian Air Purifier Market is segmented into ? 300 sq. ft, 301-600 sq. ft, 601-900 sq. ft and >900 sq. ft. Among which, 301-600 sq. ft is dominating the Indian Air Purifier Market due to increasing use in commercial sectors such as hospitals, malls, office buildings, hotels and restaurants.

Based on end-use segment, the Indian Air Purifier Market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Institutional. Among which, the commercial segment accounted for the majority of share in the Indian Air Purifier Market due to large amount of people working under one roof, where they breathe the same air which makes air purification at commercial units a must.

