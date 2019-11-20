India Adipic Acid Market, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 by Applications (Nylon 66, Plasticizers, Polyurethanes, Automotive and Polyester Staple Fiber) and Competitive landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Adipic Acid Market (2019-2024): Market Forecast By Applications (Nylon 66, Plasticizers, Polyurethanes, Automotive and Polyester Staple Fiber), By Regions (Eastern, Western, Northern and Southern) and Competitive landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India adipic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-24.

India adipic acid market is at a growing stage. Several upcoming projects for strengthening of the construction sector such as $2.0 billion Bharatmala Project, $7.5 billion Setu Bharatam project and $1.7 billion Chardham-Highway projects would help to raise the demand for construction equipment over the coming years. As adipic acid is utilized in the manufacturing of such equipment, this would drive the adipic acid market during the forecast period.



Further, growing furniture & interiors, footwear, electronic appliances, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers market across the country would raise the demand for polyurethane foams over the coming years. As polyurethane foam is a derivative of adipic acid, this would further boost India's adipic acid market in the near future.



India adipic acid market is primarily import based as the country lacks the presence of official large scale adipic acid manufacturing plants. However, government initiatives to attract foreign investments in the chemical sector and strong support for research & development are expected to drive the demand for the adipic acid application. Further, initiatives, such as 'Make in India', would strengthen the domestic manufacturing sector in the country, including the chemical industry, and create more avenues for the use of adipic acid during the forecast period.



Nylon 66 and polyurethane applications were the key revenue generating segments in the overall market in 2018 due to its usage construction equipment and packing products.



The report thoroughly covers the market by applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered



By Applications



By Applications

Nylon 66

Plasticizers

Polyurethanes

Automotive

Polyester Staple Fiber

By Regions

Eastern

Western

Northern

Southern

