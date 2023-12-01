India Agricultural Machinery Export Market Report 2023-2028: State-Specific Plans and Nodal Agencies Boost Agricultural Export Activities

The export of agricultural machinery in India was valued at ~USD 1,0005 Mn in FY 2021. The export of non-tractors however witnessed a CAGR of 12.87% during 2023-2028

The growth is restrained due to the limited external as well as internal demand of non-tractor machinery. To stimulate domestic manufacturing for export purposes, India has strengthened its agricultural machinery export sector through the establishment of free trade agreements, both bilateral and regional, with nations including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, and several others.

India predominantly ships its agricultural machinery to the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, securing its position among the prominent exporters of agricultural machinery. Denmark, Spain, Hungary, and Lithuania are other major destinations for the export of agricultural machinery and its parts.

The growing participation of corporations in farming via contract farming agreements has led to a demand for increasing overall farm output. This led to a surge in the use of machinery in the field, promoting mechanization in countries developed as well as developing countries. This creates a crucial demand market for modern farming machinery in these countries leading to increased exports from countries including India.

The government is actively promoting agricultural exports through various measures. Several states have developed state-specific action plans to boost agricultural exports including assigning nodal agencies for agricultural exports and formation of State Level Monitoring Committees (SLMCs) to oversee export-related activities. The government has also introduced a Central Sector Scheme known as the Transport and Marketing Assistance for Specified Agriculture Products to support the international freight costs associated with exporting agricultural products.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
3.2. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4: India Agricultural Technology Market - An Overview
4.1. Export of agricultural machinery (FY 2017 - FY 2021)
4.2. Export of non-tractor agriculture machinery (FY 2017 - FY 2021)
4.3. Key highlights

Chapter 5: Trade Analysis
5.1. Trade Analysis

Chapter 6: Market Influencers
6.1. Market drivers
6.2. Market challengers

Chapter 7: Favourable Government Initiatives
7.1. Government initiatives to support agricultural machinery export
7.2. Government initiatives to promote agriculture machinery adoption in India

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

  • Company information
  • Business description
  • Products/Services
  • Key people
  • Financial snapshot
  • Key business segments
  • Key geographical segments

8.2. Escorts Kubota Limited
8.3. Force Motors Limited
8.4. Greavers Cotton Limited
8.5. Shivagrico Implements Limited
8.6. VST Tiller Tractor Limited
8.7. John Deere India Private Limited
8.8. Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited
8.9. International Tractor Limited
8.10. CNH Industries (India) Private Limited

News Releases in Similar Topics

