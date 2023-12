India Agricultural Machinery Export Market Report 2023-2028: State-Specific Plans and Nodal Agencies Boost Agricultural Export Activities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Export Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The export of agricultural machinery in India was valued at ~USD 1,0005 Mn in FY 2021. The export of non-tractors however witnessed a CAGR of 12.87% during 2023-2028

The growth is restrained due to the limited external as well as internal demand of non-tractor machinery. To stimulate domestic manufacturing for export purposes, India has strengthened its agricultural machinery export sector through the establishment of free trade agreements, both bilateral and regional, with nations including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, and several others.



India predominantly ships its agricultural machinery to the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates, securing its position among the prominent exporters of agricultural machinery. Denmark, Spain, Hungary, and Lithuania are other major destinations for the export of agricultural machinery and its parts.



The growing participation of corporations in farming via contract farming agreements has led to a demand for increasing overall farm output. This led to a surge in the use of machinery in the field, promoting mechanization in countries developed as well as developing countries. This creates a crucial demand market for modern farming machinery in these countries leading to increased exports from countries including India.



The government is actively promoting agricultural exports through various measures. Several states have developed state-specific action plans to boost agricultural exports including assigning nodal agencies for agricultural exports and formation of State Level Monitoring Committees (SLMCs) to oversee export-related activities. The government has also introduced a Central Sector Scheme known as the Transport and Marketing Assistance for Specified Agriculture Products to support the international freight costs associated with exporting agricultural products.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Value chain analysis



Chapter 4: India Agricultural Technology Market - An Overview

4.1. Export of agricultural machinery (FY 2017 - FY 2021)

4.2. Export of non-tractor agriculture machinery (FY 2017 - FY 2021)

4.3. Key highlights



Chapter 5: Trade Analysis

5.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challengers



Chapter 7: Favourable Government Initiatives

7.1. Government initiatives to support agricultural machinery export

7.2. Government initiatives to promote agriculture machinery adoption in India



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

8.2. Escorts Kubota Limited

8.3. Force Motors Limited

8.4. Greavers Cotton Limited

8.5. Shivagrico Implements Limited

8.6. VST Tiller Tractor Limited

8.7. John Deere India Private Limited

8.8. Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited

8.9. International Tractor Limited

8.10. CNH Industries (India) Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc93bm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets