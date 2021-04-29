India Air Purifier Market 2021-2027: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.7% - Deteriorating Air Quality and Worsening Smog

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Air Purifier Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Technology,?by Sales Channels, by Noise Level, by Weight, by Height, by Area Applicability, by Air Flow, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Air Purifier Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2021-2027.

The Indian air purifier market is gaining momentum in the country on the back of deteriorating air quality and worsening smog situation in some parts of the country.

Approximately half of the cities in six north Indian states, namely, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Utter Pradesh and Chandigarh, were reported "poor" or "very poor" in October 2020, with the number increasing from mere four cities to 27 in 15 days during the same month.

Further, unfavourable weather conditions during winters, low wind speed and ventilation index hampers the dispersion of pollutants, and homegrown factors like vehicular emissions, dust, and industrial emission would necessitate air deployment purifiers across residential and commercial domains. The chances of increasing severity in patients infected by a coronavirus due to worsening air quality would further drive air purifiers.

The growing awareness of air purifiers, rising health consciousness among the people, and increasing awareness regarding indoor pollution would create ample opportunities for the air purifier OEMs in India. Further, the government is taking steps towards strengthening the healthcare industry by establishing new hospitals with private partnership models in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This would pave the way for the air purifier market's growth in the healthcare domain during the forecast period.

The residential sector witnessed the maximum deployment of air purifiers during 2020, followed by the commercial & retail sectors. This is attributed to the fact that people are becoming aware of pollution's effects on human health. Moreover, people are taking preventive measures to curb the same within their homes. Furthermore, air purifiers across commercial offices, retail malls, hospitals, and clinics have also become a popular trend.

The India air purifier market report comprehensively covers the by types, technology, noise level, airflow, area applicability, weight, height, sales channel, applications, and regions.

Companies Mentioned

Blue Star Limited

Blueair India Pvt Ltd

Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

Kent RO System Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Consumer India Private Limited

Philips India Ltd

Sharp Business System India Pvt Ltd.

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Markets Covered:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

Room

By Technology

Type-I (HEPA + Carbon)

Type-II (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer)

Type-III (HEPA+ Carbon + UV)

Type-IV (HEPA + Carbon + Electrostatic)

Type-V (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer + UV Light + Electrostatic)

By Sales Channel

Online

Retail

Business to Business

By Noise Level

35 to 50 dB

1 to 65 dB

1 to 85 dB

By Weight

Up to 7 kg

1 to 15 kg

Above 15 kg

By Height

Up to 30 cm

1 to 75 cm

Above 75 cm

By Area Applicability

Below 250 square feet

251 to 300 square feet

301 to 500 square feet

Above 500 square feet

By Air Flow

Up to 250 m3/hr

251 to 500 m3/hr

Above 500 m3/hr

Car

Commercial

By Applications

Residential

Commercial & Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others (Government, BFSI, Education)

By Regions

Eastern Region

Western Region

Northern Region

Southern Region

