India Air Purifier Market 2021-2027: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.7% - Deteriorating Air Quality and Worsening Smog
Apr 29, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Air Purifier Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Technology,?by Sales Channels, by Noise Level, by Weight, by Height, by Area Applicability, by Air Flow, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Air Purifier Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2021-2027.
The Indian air purifier market is gaining momentum in the country on the back of deteriorating air quality and worsening smog situation in some parts of the country.
Approximately half of the cities in six north Indian states, namely, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Utter Pradesh and Chandigarh, were reported "poor" or "very poor" in October 2020, with the number increasing from mere four cities to 27 in 15 days during the same month.
Further, unfavourable weather conditions during winters, low wind speed and ventilation index hampers the dispersion of pollutants, and homegrown factors like vehicular emissions, dust, and industrial emission would necessitate air deployment purifiers across residential and commercial domains. The chances of increasing severity in patients infected by a coronavirus due to worsening air quality would further drive air purifiers.
The growing awareness of air purifiers, rising health consciousness among the people, and increasing awareness regarding indoor pollution would create ample opportunities for the air purifier OEMs in India. Further, the government is taking steps towards strengthening the healthcare industry by establishing new hospitals with private partnership models in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This would pave the way for the air purifier market's growth in the healthcare domain during the forecast period.
The residential sector witnessed the maximum deployment of air purifiers during 2020, followed by the commercial & retail sectors. This is attributed to the fact that people are becoming aware of pollution's effects on human health. Moreover, people are taking preventive measures to curb the same within their homes. Furthermore, air purifiers across commercial offices, retail malls, hospitals, and clinics have also become a popular trend.
The India air purifier market report comprehensively covers the by types, technology, noise level, airflow, area applicability, weight, height, sales channel, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers, helping the stakeholders devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered:
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Types
- Room
By Technology
- Type-I (HEPA + Carbon)
- Type-II (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer)
- Type-III (HEPA+ Carbon + UV)
- Type-IV (HEPA + Carbon + Electrostatic)
- Type-V (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer + UV Light + Electrostatic)
By Sales Channel
- Online
- Retail
- Business to Business
By Noise Level
- 35 to 50 dB
- 1 to 65 dB
- 1 to 85 dB
By Weight
- Up to 7 kg
- 1 to 15 kg
- Above 15 kg
By Height
- Up to 30 cm
- 1 to 75 cm
- Above 75 cm
By Area Applicability
- Below 250 square feet
- 251 to 300 square feet
- 301 to 500 square feet
- Above 500 square feet
By Air Flow
- Up to 250 m3/hr
- 251 to 500 m3/hr
- Above 500 m3/hr
- Car
- Commercial
By Applications
- Residential
- Commercial & Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Others (Government, BFSI, Education)
By Regions
- Eastern Region
- Western Region
- Northern Region
- Southern Region
