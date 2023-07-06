India Air Purifier Markets 2023-2030: $1.169 Bn Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunities, Company Analysis

News provided by

Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Air Purifier Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indian Air Purifier Market will cross US$ 1169.10 Million by 2030. Indian Air Purifier Market is estimated to increase at a massive CAGR of 28.51% between 2023 and 2030

Today, severe air pollution is a global challenge, primarily caused by factories, vehicles, and non-renewable energy usage in and around cities. This problem is particularly significant in India, as cities with polluted air are home to millions of residents.

The air purifier industry in India has been witnessing steady growth in recent years due to increasing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution on human health. The demand for air purifiers has increased, especially in urban areas, where air pollution levels are significantly higher.


The air purifier industry in India is driven by various factors, including increasing levels of air pollution, rising disposable incomes, and growing health awareness among consumers.

In 2019, India initiated the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) to diminish particulate matter levels by 20-30% in 132 cities by 2024. The program received a budget of USD 5820 million from the government. As a result of the government's efforts to promote the air purifier industry through initiatives and investments, the market is projected to grow in the upcoming period in India.

However, the high cost of air purifiers remains a major challenge for the industry, as many consumers still consider them a luxury item. Additionally, the need for more awareness about the effectiveness of air purifiers and the availability of cheaper alternatives, such as indoor plants, can hinder the industry's growth. As a result, Indian Air Purifier Industry was US$ 157.2 Million in 2022.

Type-V (HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer + UV Light + Electrostatic) holds the lion of share

In India, there is a growing trend in the Type-V air purifier industry, which combines HEPA, Carbon, ionizer, UV light, and electrostatic technologies. This Type of air purifier is highly effective in eliminating various airborne pollutants, such as particulate matter, bacteria, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The surge in demand for Type-V air purifiers is propelled by increasing awareness about the health hazards associated with air pollution and the rising prevalence of respiratory ailments and allergies. Furthermore, government efforts to address air pollution through initiatives like the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) have played a role in the industry's expansion.

Rising Incidence of different Allergies, such as those caused by Pollen, is driving the need for Portable Air Purifiers

The demand for portable air purifiers among environmentally conscious consumers is increasing due to the development of sustainable models with low energy consumption and eco-friendly hardware. The market is further expanding due to innovations in air purification technology and design, including plasma technology to capture pollutants in the purifier and reduce surface contamination.

Additionally, air purifiers that utilize naturally occurring enzymes and biotics to eliminate impurities and minimize waste from components such as filters are being developed. Furthermore, the popularity of smart HVAC portable air purifiers that can automate purification as needed also contributes to the market growth of Indian portable air purifiers.

Residential Market holds Half of the Indian Air Purifier Market

The Indian air purifier industry is segmented into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. The residential segment dominates the market due to the increasing adoption of air purifiers in homes and apartments, where people spend most of their time. India's home air purifier market is growing due to several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases and pollution in metropolitan areas.

The rising disposable incomes and improved living standards have also made them more health-conscious. The harmful effects of air pollution are driving the adoption of air pollution management technology, particularly in India. The market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years due to the growing desire for a healthy lifestyle, particularly among young urban populations.

Growing Middle Class with a Higher Willingness to Invest in Air Purification Products drives Online Sales

Indian Air Purifier Industry is divided into Small Retailers, Modern Retail/ MBO, and Online. Small retailers hold the maximum revenue in the Indian air Purifier market. India's small retail sector has excellent potential for growth in the air purifier market. Small retailers can capitalize on the increasing demand for air purifiers by providing consumers with various options at affordable prices.

During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate due to its wide range of products. It provides buyers with numerous options at more affordable prices than physical retail stores. The surge in urbanization and the desire for a more cost-effective and convenient shopping experience are expected to drive air purifier sales through this channel.

With pollution levels in Delhi NCR regions deteriorating and the Air Quality Index reaching critical levels, manufacturers of room air purifiers are experiencing a surge in sales figures

The Indian air purifier market is divided into different geographic regions, including Pune, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad, Surat, Jaipur, and others. The Indian air purifier market is dominated by Delhi NCR, which holds the highest market share. The region's high levels of air pollution and increased awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution have led to a growing demand for air purifiers.

Moreover, the rising disposable incomes of consumers who prioritize investing in their health and well-being have further boosted the market's growth. The presence of major manufacturers and distributors in the area has also contributed to expanding the air purifier market in Delhi NCR.

India's three largest cities have been ranked among the countries with the worst air quality, according to the State of Global Air Report 2022. According to the survey, Delhi ranked first in air pollution, followed by Kolkata and Mumbai.

Market Players Analysis

Blue Star Limited, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, Philips India Ltd, Sharp Business System India Pvt Ltd, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Dyson, and several other notable players are the major contenders in the air purifier market in India.

A biotech startup called UBreathe, which specializes in developing air purifiers using plant-based technology, has secured a deal worth INR 1.5 Crores in February 2023.

