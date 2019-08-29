India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3%

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Type, By Product Type, By Device Type, By Demography, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The average life span of a person in India has increased due to advancements in the field of medicines. This has led to more people being subjected to the anxiety that comes with the aging process. Consequently, the motivation to look younger among the population has increased, which is fueling the demand for anti-aging products and devices in India.

Manufacturers of anti-aging devices and products are making increasingly expensive and elaborate marketing campaigns to promote the concept of ideal image in the minds of the consumers. Customers are regularly viewing such advertisements several times a day and across multiple platforms, further reinforcing the idea of the ideal self-appearance.

Additionally, technological advancements in such devices have decreased the side-effects as well, making its youthful effect last longer on the skin. These factors are resulting in the increasing adoption of anti-aging solutions in India.

The report thoroughly covers the market by product types, device types, demography and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast of Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Size & Forecast of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Types, until 2025

Historical Data of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Products, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Products, until 2025

Historical Data of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Devices, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Devices, until 2025

Historical Data of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Demography, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Demography, until 2025

Historical Data of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of India Anti-Aging Device and Product Market Revenues, by Regions, until 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Shares

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Market Share, By Product Types

Market Share, By Device Types

Market Share, By Demography

Market Share, By Regions

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

By Type:

Products

Devices

By Product Type:

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Anti-Stretch Products

Other Anti-Aging Products

By Device Type:

Radio-Frequency Devices

Laser Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

By Demography

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

By Regions

Northern

Western

Eastern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Avon Products, Inc.

Beirsdorf AG

Estee Lauder Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

L'Oreal Group

Lotus Herbals Private Limited

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Procter & Gambel

Shiseido Company Ltd.

Sisram Medical Ltd.

