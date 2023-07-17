India Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market Report 2023-2027: Value Set to Reach INR 2+ Billion with a CAGR of 24.53%

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The augmented reality (AR) in healthcare market size in India is expected to reach INR 2,528.69 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 24.53% during the 2023 - 2027 period.

Technology advancements and modern technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality have been extremely important for the healthcare sector's rapid growth and have resulted in the achievement of certain goals envisioned as the healthcare industry's future.

Medical education and augmented reality-assisted surgery have advanced and improved with the incorporation of advanced technological solutions as India advances with better communication and education facilities.

Augmented Reality (AR) is a technology that overlays virtual or computer-generated information in real-time, such as audio, video, images, and touch or haptic sensations. AR offers feasible solutions to several challenges within the health care system, as well as numerous opportunities for its implementation in various areas such as medical training, surgical assistance, rehabilitation, and so on. Healthcare professionals are utilizing AR-based tools and features to communicate, educate, and engage patients, as well as develop new innovative techniques for various purposes.

Market drivers:



Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology embedded in wearable devices helps people track their workout data and make important workout decisions, such as reducing or increasing workout duration and intensity.

Medical practices are still experimenting with technological advancements to add immeasurable value to their day-to-day treatment, while efforts are being made to create connected glasses and lenses for a more seamless experience.



Market challenges:



AR and VR systems are expensive to implement because they require high-end hardware, computers, and graphics cards. Because of the high cost of designing and implementing these technologies, the implementation process has been slow. While some large systems may have a limited number of clinical settings, others may not offer fully satisfying, high-resolution, immersive experiences on mobile devices such as cell phones.

Furthermore, modern technologies allow widespread information to be converted to digital form, increasing the risk of data breaches.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Major components of augmented reality

3.3. Applications of augmented reality in healthcare sector



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Advantages of using augmented reality in healthcare sector

4.2. Augmented reality in healthcare market in India - An Overview

4.2.1. Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

4.3. Healthcare focused augmented reality apps



Chapter 5: Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 6: Market influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challenges



Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

7.1. Aindra Systems

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

* Similar information covered for all other companies on best-effort basis

7.2. Artificial Learning System (Artelus)

7.3. Health Arx Technologies Private Limited

7.4. Niramai Health Analytix Private Limited

7.5. Predible Health

7.6. Qure.ai

7.7. SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

7.8. Tricog Health India Private Limited

7.9. IBM India Private Limited

7.10. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

7.11. Siemens Healthcare Private Limited



Chapter 8: Appendix



