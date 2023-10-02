India Automotive Aftermarket Research Report 2023-2029: Ageing Car VIO, Increasing Used Car Sales, and a Growing Annual Mileage Boost Aftermarket Auto Part Sales Revenue in the Short to Medium Term

02 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Automotive Aftermarket Growth Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Indian passenger car aftermarket, covering areas such as revenue, distribution channel structure, VIO analysis, key competitors, new business models, and growth opportunities.
This report evaluates the Indian automotive aftermarket's performance in FY2023 and identifies numerous trends that affect demand for replacement parts, repairs, and maintenance. The study period is from FY2020 to FY2029, with FY2023 as the base year and FY2024 to FY2029 as the forecast period.
The Indian automotive aftermarket will witness substantial growth in the coming years due to the increase in vehicles in operation (VIO) from FY2020 to FY2029. The report provides an in-depth evaluation of the current and future state of the Indian passenger car aftermarket ecosystem, identifying several trends that are expected to impact the demand for replacement parts, repairs, and maintenance services.
One of the key trends noted in the report is the increase in shared mobility services, which is expected to lead to higher wear and tear of vehicles and a corresponding rise in demand for replacement parts and services. The report also determines the growth of used cars in India, which can create opportunities for players in the aftermarket sector to provide repair and maintenance services.
The increasing VIO is another factor expected to drive the growth of the Indian automotive aftermarket. The report also highlights the importance of vehicle diagnostics and parts eCommerce, which can help improve efficiency and reduce costs in the sector.
The report concludes that the Indian automotive aftermarket is poised for significant growth over the next several years. The trends noted in the report, including shared mobility and growth in used cars, indicate new opportunities for players in the aftermarket sector.
Furthermore, the report suggests that vehicle diagnostics and parts eCommerce can be key enablers for improving efficiency across the aftermarket value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Automotive Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Scope of Analysis
- Methodology for Revenue Forecasting
- Methodology for Aftermarket Assessment and Forecast
3. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Challenges in the Aftermarket
4. Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Indian PV Market
- Trend 1: Auto Parts e-Commerce
- Trend 2: Shared Mobility Services
- Trend 3: Higher Annual Mileage
- Trend 4: The Rise of Alternate-powertrain Vehicles
- Trend 5: Used Car Sales Grow
- Trend 6: Vehicle Diagnostics
5. Market Structure
- Distribution Channels Structure for OES and IAM Spare Parts Supply
- Distribution Channel Structure
- OE Spares: Aftermarket Parts Supply Chain
- Types of Service Channels
- Share of Vehicles Serviced by Workshop Type
6. Market Overview
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- New Vehicle Sales Forecast
- Passenger Vehicle VIO and Forecast
- VIO by Brand
- Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast
- Components Considered in this Study
- Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast by Part Type
- Competitors to Watch in the Indian Aftermarket
- Key Competitors by Product Group
7. Market Outlook
- Aftermarket Characteristics
- Legislation Effects on the Aftermarket Industry
- New Business Models
- Part eCommerce B2C Models in the Auto Industry
- Parts eCommerce B2B Model in the Auto Industry
- Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing: Snapshot
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Multi-brand Service Chains
- Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce and Online Marketplace
- Growth Opportunity 3: Auto Parts Standardization
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2t3cu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article