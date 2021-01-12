India Automotive Market Report 2020: Hatchback Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 49.17% in 2019 - Forecast to 2027
Jan 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Automotive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Passenger Vehicle (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV), by Light Commercial Vehicle, by Heavy Truck, by Three Wheeler, by Bus & Coach, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Automotive market demand is expected to reach 6,920,991 units by 2027 and anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The automotive demand is driven by the rapid adoption of technology and the strong policy support from the government. Additionally, increasing awareness about environmental concerns resulting in the adoption of alternate fuel vehicles (CNG, EVs), which, in turn, is driving the market growth.
Technological advancements in the entire supply chain are anticipated to drive the market in the next seven years. For instance, companies are adopting alternate channels such as e-commerce websites to sell vehicles. Selling commercial vehicles through e-commerce websites helps the OEMs in widening their distribution network and reducing the infrastructure and labor costs.
For example, Eicher Motors Limited has recently launched five new vehicles that are exclusively available through the e-commerce channel. Similarly, sales of Tata Motor's small commercial vehicles and pickups have increased by 25% after the company opted for the e-commerce channel to sell its vehicles.
Amid the pandemic, the need to adhere to social distancing norms has encouraged consumers to invest in personal mobility options. This demand for personal transport options is a silver lining for automakers and is expected to marginally favor the growth of the country's automotive industry over the forecast period.
Isolated transport options are emerging as the need of the hour, with several consumers opting for entry-level cars amid economic uncertainties. Shared mobility is expected to take a hit in the light of this ongoing trend. As the trend is significantly impacted by the consumer's spending power, it is expected that consumers with high spending capacity will dominate the sales of personal transportation options.
India Automotive Market Report Highlights
- The 2 to 3.5 Tons segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR exceeding 15.5% over the forecast period in the light commercial vehicle owing to their compact size and relatively lower prices.
- The hatchback segment held the largest market share of 49.17% in 2019. This share is attributed to the increasing usage of small passenger vehicles by middle-class families.
- The more than 25 tons segment held almost half of the total heavy trucks market in 2019. This is attributable to the rising usage of heavy trucks in the construction and mining industry.
- The three-wheeler segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecasted period. Passenger transport over short distances is the primary factor driving the segment demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions
1.3. List of Data Sources
1.4. List of Abbreviations
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. India Automotive Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027
2.2. India Automotive Market, 2016 - 2027
Chapter 3. India Automotive Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.6. PEST Analysis
3.7. Average Price of Top Selling Models for Key Companies:
3.7.1. Passenger Vehicles
3.7.2. Light Commercial Vehicles
3.7.3. Three Wheelers
3.8. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
3.8.1. Passenger Vehicles
3.8.2. Three Wheelers
Chapter 4. Passenger Vehicles Market: Type Outlook
4.1. Passenger Vehicles Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Type, 2019 & 2027 (Units)
4.2. Sedan
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)
4.3. Hatchbacks
4.4. SUVs
4.5. MUVs/MPVs/Vans
Chapter 5. Light Commercial Vehicles Market: Tonnage Outlook
5.1. Light Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Tonnage, 2019 & 2027 (Units)
5.2. Less than 2 Tons
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)
5.3. 2 to 3.5 Tons
5.4. 3.5 to 7.5 Tons
Chapter 6. Heavy Trucks Market: Tonnage Outlook
6.1. Heavy Trucks Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Tonnage, 2019 & 2027 (Units)
6.2. 7.5 to 12 Tons
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)
6.3. 12 to 25 Tons
6.4. More than 25 Tons
Chapter 7. Buses & Coaches Market: Tonnage Outlook
7.1. Buses & Coaches Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Tonnage, 2019 & 2027 (Units)
7.2. 3.5 to 7.5 Tons
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Units)
7.3. 7.5 to 12 Tons
7.4. More than 12 Tons
Chapter 8. Three Wheelers Market: Tonnage Outlook
8.1. Three Wheelers Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019 & 2027 (Units)
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Overview
9.2. Financial Performance
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Recent Developments
- Ashok Leyland
- Bajaj Auto Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Eicher Motors Limited
- Ford Motor Company
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor India
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited
- Piaggio & C.S.p.a.
- Tata Motors
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- AB Volvo
