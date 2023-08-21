India Aviation MRO Market Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Amidst India's Skyrocketing Aviation Ambitions

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Aviation MRO Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Indian commercial aviation MRO market, highlighting critical industry trends, competitor landscape, market drivers, and restraints. Based on these findings, the study identifies vital short-term and long-term growth opportunities in the relevant MRO segments.

India's aviation sector is among the fastest growing in the world and set to become the third largest globally. The current commercial aircraft fleet size is estimated to grow from about 714 aircraft to 2,000 aircraft within the next decade.

This aligns with the government's plans to build 220 new airports and add 1,000 new routes by 2026. The rising middle class will fuel the growth in air passenger traffic at an expected CAGR of 8.5%. India outsources nearly 90% of its MRO services to Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka, indicating a sizeable supply-and-demand gap, negatively impacting the trade deficit.

Therefore, the Government of India aims to promote India as a global MRO hub and provides a host of initiatives supporting this goal. The revenue opportunity in the country's aviation MRO industry is immense.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Engine MRO Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Component MRO Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Use of Advanced Technology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Context
  • Research Scope and Overview
  • Segmentation
  • MRO Trends
  • Market Trends In India
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Barriers to Entry
  • MRO Policy 2021
  • GoI Initiatives
  • Other MRO Initiatives
  • Vision 2040
  • MRO Services - Scheduled and Unscheduled Checks
  • Market Overview
  • Major MRO Providers - India
  • Commercial Aircraft in India
  • Commercial Aircraft Engines in India
  • MRO Market
  • Growth Opportunities in the Indian Commercial Aviation MRO Market

