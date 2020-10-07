India Baby Mobility Market Outlook 2020-2025: Strollers, Prams, Walker, Car seats, Carrycot, Carriers - Continuous Innovations With an Array of Products

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Baby Mobility Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Changing lifestyles of people, increased awareness about baby gear products, easy availability and enhancing per capita income have aided the growth in sales of baby mobility equipment in India. All these make parents buy baby gear products irrespective of their prices. This has led India's baby mobility equipment's demand to have surged in the last couple of years.



The choice of consumers has shifted more to the products by organized players with the thinking of purchasing quality products for their babies this has given a boost in the market. This industry has undergone massive change after the entry of new international players. This report provides an all-round analysis of various segments of the market along with its analyzed historical and forecasted value and the presence of top profiled companies.



Baby mobility equipment is segmented into Strollers, Prams, Walker, Car seats, Carrycot, Carriers which are used to carry babies from one place to another without any worry of weight. In the last couple of years, the market has grown drastically with the advancement of innovative products in the market.



The market has observed a growth of around 22% CAGR in terms of volume in the last couple of year this is due to the increasing awareness among the parents and the thinking of providing their infants with better facility and comfort. The market is mainly import driven (especially prams/strollers and Car seats) where people import the products and sell by the names of their respective brands/labels or by franchises.



From the overall market, it was seen until now that major chunk has been occupied by the walker which is slowly and gradually being occupied by the products like the stroller, car seats, etc.



Currently, the adaption of the walker has been the highest nearly occupying half of the market share in terms of the volume. Whereas the new products like car seat showed the fastest volume growth and with increasing adaption the car seat products are surely going to pose a growth rate around 25% CAGR in the near future. The mobility equipment market urban contributes highest as products are affordable only for urban parents and rural being unaware of mobility types of equipment.



Major Companies and their products

Aardee Specials - Hauck

Adorro India - Jane

Artsana India Private Limited - Chicoo

BrainBees Solutions Private Limited - FirstCry

Me N Moms Private Limited - Mee Mee

R for Rabbit Baby Products Private Limited - R For Rabbit

Ral Consumer Products Limited - Tiffy and Toffee

Considered in this report:

Geography: India & Global

& Global Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2019-20

Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. India Demographics Insight



4. India Child Demographics



5. India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Rural vs. Urban Market

5.3.3. By Urban Cities

5.4. India Baby Walkers Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Value (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)

5.4.2. Market Size By Volume (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)

5.4.2.1. Overall Market

5.4.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.4.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

5.5. India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size By Value (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)

5.5.2. Market Size By Volume (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)

5.5.2.1. Overall Market

5.5.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.5.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

5.6. India Baby Carrycots Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market Size By Value

5.6.2. Market Size By Volume

5.6.2.1. Overall Market

5.6.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.7. India Baby Car Seats Market Outlook

5.7.1. Market Size By Value (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)

5.7.2. Market Size By Volume (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)

5.7.2.1. Overall Market

5.7.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.7.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

5.8. India Baby Carriers Market Outlook

5.8.1. Market Size By Value (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)

5.8.2. Market Size By Volume (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)

5.8.2.1. Overall Market

5.8.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.8.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment



6. Product Price & Variant Analysis



7. India Economic Snapshot



8. PEST Analysis



9. Trade Dynamics

9.1. Import

9.2. Export



10. India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Omni Channel Sales are Increasing

11.2. Marketing Strategy - Players Bundling Products

11.3. Continuous Innovations With an Array of Products



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porter's Five Forces

12.2. Company Overview of Major Players

12.2.1. Aardee Specials (Huack)

12.2.2. Adorro India (Jane)

12.2.3. Artsana India Private Limited (Chicoo)

12.2.4. BrainBees Solutions Private Limited (FirstCry)

12.2.5. Me N Moms Private Limited (Mee Mee)

12.2.6. R For Rabbit Baby Products Private Limited

12.2.7. Ral Consumer Products Limited (Tiffy and Toffee)

12.3. Company Overview of Other Players

12.3.1. 1st Step

12.3.2. Anmol Baby Carriers

12.3.3. Baybee

12.3.4. Fisher-Price

12.3.5. Little Pumpkin

12.3.6. Luv Lap

12.3.7. Panda International

12.3.8. Safety 1st

12.3.9. Sunbaby

12.3.10. Toyhouse



13. Strategic Recommendations



