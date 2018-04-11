India-based Online Coupons Site Savioplus Expands to UAE Market

After the successful launch of Savioplus India, the online shopping deals and coupons portal has now expanded their services, with the launch of its UAE website savioplus.ae. SavioPlus provides the best ongoing shopping and other coupon deals to enhance the shopper's experiences to the next level. With deep analysis and monitoring, it has been recorded that people in the UAE prefer online shopping to offline shopping. Keeping in mind the people's interests, SavioPlus expanded its network to the UAE market to enable the online buyers to save extra on shopping, using their deals and coupon services.

At SavioPlus all the gulf countries' popular stores are available along with the latest deals and discount offers. Some of the popular stores which are highly recommended in UAE are Namshi, Golden Scent, Awok, Souq, Wadi.com, Noon, etc. On these shopping stores, all types of goods and services are available that permit people to shop and place the order online without any hassle. In order to make online shopping more worth, SavioPlus entered into the UAE market and now offers the best shopping deals and coupon codes to enable users to buy their favorite products at cheapest prices.

From sources, it has been monitored that people spend most of their time in exploring the online discount offers or coupon codes like Noon discount offers, Wadi coupon codes, etc. This is based on the fact that everyone wants to save more and shop more especially when people find these coupons and offers useful.

After analysing the coupons business in more than 15 countries, Manu Jamwal, Founder of Savioplus, said, "Country specific website is helpful in breaking the language barrier. Also the buyer behaviour for each market is distinct and thus it helps on modifying the website as per the needs of a specific country."

About SavioPlus

SavioPlus is marked as the best online portal for providing shopping deals and other coupon services to the buyers in UAE. The key goal of the company is to make the online shopping more worth for all online shoppers.

For more information, please visit https://www.savioplus.ae/.

