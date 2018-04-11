India Beer Market Analysis 2014-2018 Forecast to 2024 - United Breweries, Carlsberg, Mohan Meakin, AB InBev, and Molson Coors Profiled

India Beer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 7.6% during 2018-2024. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, growing youth population as well as rising acceptance of social drinking have buoyed the growth of beer market in India. The country ranks among one of the largest alcohol markets across the globe.

India Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL) including whisky, vodka, brandy, and rum is highly preferred by consumers in India. However, with growing health consciousness, customers are shifting towards beer consumption owing to its lower alcohol content. Currently, per capita beer consumption in India is below 5 liters, which is extremely low as compared to above 25 liters in other Asian countries. Several domestic and international players are investing in India's beer market to gain a competitive edge in the country.

Strong beer segment bagged highest revenue share in 2017. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the coming years owing to preference of Indian consumers for high alcohol content. Also, mild beer segment is estimated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to health-conscious consumers and moderate drinkers who opt for lower alcohol content within large volume.

Off-trade channels including wine & beer shops, hypermarkets, and supermarkets have contributed majority of the revenue share in 2017 towards the overall beer market in India. The segment is projected to further rule the market owing to continuously increasing retail formats in the country and availability of beer products at reasonable prices via off-trade channels. Moreover, on-trade channels are anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising income level coupled with acceptance of craft beer across the country.

The report thoroughly covers India beer market by type, sales channel, packaging, demographics, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



