India Bicycle Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Tube Investments, Avon Cycles, Firefox Bikes, Hero Cycles, La Sovereign, and Road Master Cycles

A total of 11.44 million units of bicycles were sold in India in FY 2022. Sales are expected to reach 14.43 million units by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of ~5.50% during the FY 2023 - FY 2027 period

Bicycles and E-bikes are becoming more popular due to rising disposable incomes and the fact that they provide an affordable, environmentally friendly alternative to other forms of transportation. Even, though bicycles are the least expensive form of transportation, the rising fuel price in India is driving the growth of the bicycle market.

Segment insights:

The industry is classified into five product segments - standard, premium, kids, exports, and E-bikes. The top 3 exporters of Bicycle are China, India, and Vietnam. The market share of exports is expected to increase from 8.49% in FY 2022 to 9.71% by the end of 2027.

In FY 2022, China was the largest exporter of Bicycles and accounted for 988,055 shipments, followed by India with 367,964 and Vietnam at the 3rd spot with 345,214 shipments. In FY 2022, the Roadster segment held a major market share of 40.51%. Since e-bikes are a more affordable form of transportation than other fuel-based vehicles, it is predicted that the e-bike segment will grow its market share from 0.01% in FY 2022 to 3.45% by FY 2027 with a CAGR of 49.74%.

Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Since COVID 19, Indian bicycle market saw huge growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Leading Indian bicycle producers have stated a strong desire to boost their exports. This effort has expanded bicycle exports significantly since the pandemic. Leading Indian manufacturers are attempting to fill the supply gap because of the closure of numerous bicycle manufacturing plants since the outbreak.

Competitive insights:

Tube Investments of India Limited holds the major market share of the Indian bicycle market and followed by Hero cycles and others. These bicycle companies are continuously innovating their product range to serve the changing customer preference.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Different types of Bicycles

3.3. Socio-Economical benefits

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Bicycle market size and growth forecast (FY 2021 - FY 2027e) - volume wise

Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Bicycle market segmentation - Based on sold units (FY 2021 and FY 2027e)

Chapter 6: Post COVID-19 Impact assessment

6.1. Overview

6.2. Impact on revenue and operation

6.3. Increased awareness of environmental issues

6.4. Vocal for Local

Chapter 7: Market trend analysis

Chapter 8: Government initiatives

Chapter 9: Trade Analysis

9.1. Export of Bicycle

Based on value

Based on volume

9.2. Import of Bicycle

Based on value

Based on volume

Chapter 10: Market influencers

10.1. Key growth drivers of the sector

10.2. Key factors deterring the growth of the sector

Chapter 11: Competitive landscape

11.1. Tube Investments of India Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note - Financial information covered only for public companies

11.2. Avon Cycles Limited

11.3. Firefox Bikes Private Limited

11.4. Hero Cycles

11.5. La Sovereign

11.6. Road Master Cycles



Chapter 12: Recent Developments

