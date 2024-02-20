India Biofuels Market Size to Surpass US$ 10.31 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 22% Says CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, India Biofuels Market was valued at US$ 2.56 Billion in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 10.31 Billion by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 22% during forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Dynamics:

The India Biofuels Market is driven by various factors. Firstly, the increasing government support and initiatives are driving the growth of the market. The Indian government has implemented various policies and initiatives to promote the production and use of biofuels in an effort to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and combat environmental pollution. These policies include the National Policy on Biofuels and the Ethanol Blending Program, which mandate a certain percentage of ethanol blending in gasoline.

Secondly, the rising environmental concerns and the need to reduce carbon emissions are further propelling the demand for biofuels in the country. Biofuels are considered a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional fossil fuels, as they have a lower carbon footprint and emit fewer greenhouse gases when burned.

India Biofuels Market Report Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 22 % Market Concentration High Major Players Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Chemicals and Among Others. Segments Covered By Feedstock, By Application, By Technology Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Government Policies and Initiatives

• Focus on Reducing Crude Oil Imports Restraints & Challenges • High Production Costs

• Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Key Market Takeaways:

India Biofuels Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and government initiatives and policies to promote the use of biofuels.

On the basis of feedstock, ethanol is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, owing to its wide availability, higher energy content, and compatibility with existing fuel infrastructure. Biodiesel and biogas are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

In terms of application, fuel is expected to dominate the market as it is the most common use of biofuels. However, power generation and other applications are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

First generation technology is expected to dominate the biofuels market in India , as it is well-established and has a larger production capacity. However, second and third-generation technologies are also expected to gain traction in the future.

First generation technology is expected to dominate the biofuels market in India, as it is well-established and has a larger production capacity. However, second and third-generation technologies are also expected to gain traction in the future.

is expected to hold a dominant position in the global biofuels market. The region has advanced infrastructure, supportive government policies, and high awareness about the benefits of biofuels. Key players operating in the India Biofuels Market include Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Chemicals, Praj Industries, Cargill India, Emami Agrotech, Godrej Agrovet, and Pan Bio Energy. These players have a strong presence in the market and are actively involved in research and development activities, collaborations, and expansions.

Market Trends:

Two key trends are shaping the India Biofuels Market. Firstly, there is a growing trend towards the production and use of second-generation biofuels. Second-generation biofuels are made from non-food crops such as agricultural residues, woody biomass, and dedicated energy crops. These biofuels offer several advantages over first-generation biofuels, including higher energy yields, lower land requirements, and reduced competition for food crops.

Secondly, there is an increasing trend towards the adoption of biofuels in the aviation industry. With the aviation sector being one of the major contributors to carbon emissions, airlines in India are increasingly exploring the use of biofuels in an effort to reduce their environmental impact. Research and development activities are being carried out to develop sustainable and cost-effective biofuels that can be used in aviation.

Recent Development:

In January 2022 , the introduction of mixed ethanol petrol E20 –petrol combined with 20% ethanol was announced by Indian Oil Corporation.

In October 2021, MAK Biodiesel B100, derived from non-edible oil, was introduced by Bharat Petroleum.

Read complete market research report, "India Biofuels Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

The India Biofuels Market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources. As the world is becoming more conscious about climate change and the negative impacts of fossil fuels, there is a growing need for alternative energy options. Biofuels, being derived from organic matter, offer a viable solution as they are renewable and have lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fuels.

The market opportunity lies in the fact that India has a large population and a high demand for energy, making it a potential hotbed for biofuels. As the government continues to emphasize on reducing fossil fuel consumption and improving environmental sustainability, there is a favorable environment for the growth of the biofuels market in India.

Government Initiatives and Policies

The Indian government has taken several initiatives and implemented policies to encourage the use of biofuels. The National Biofuel Policy aims to promote the blending of biofuels with fossil fuels in order to reduce dependency on imported crude oil and to boost agricultural growth. This policy provides a clear roadmap and guidelines for the production, distribution, and consumption of biofuels.

Additionally, the government has also introduced various subsidies and incentives to attract investments in the biofuels sector. This includes tax benefits, financial assistance, and grants for research and development. These initiatives make the biofuels market in India more attractive for both domestic and international investors, creating a favorable market opportunity.

In conclusion, the India Biofuels Market offers significant opportunities for growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and government initiatives and policies. The market is expected to witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, with ethanol being the dominating feedstock and fuel being the dominant application. The key players in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and contribute to the development of the biofuels market in India.

India Biofuels Market Segmentation:

By Feedstock

Ethanol



Biodiesel



Biogas



Others (PVO, SVO, Biobutanol, etc.)

By Application

Fuel



Power Generation



Others (chemicals, solvents, etc.)

By Technology

First Generation



Second Generation



Third Generation

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the India Biofuels Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the India Biofuels Market? Which segment dominates as the leading component in the India Biofuels Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the India Biofuels Market? Which region is expected to take the lead in the India Biofuels Market? What is the projected CAGR of the India Biofuels Market?

