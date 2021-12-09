India Blue Economy Market Opportunities for Private Players, 2021-2030: Vishakhapatnam Port Trust has Developed Plans with Investments from Private Sector

Dec 09, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blue Economy Market Opportunities for Private Players in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vishakhapatnam Port Trust has developed plans with investments from private sector in addition to the investments from internal resources in the major thrust areas of "deepening of channels and berths.
The current capacity of Vishakhapatnam Port Trust(VPT) is 126.89 million tonnes. To encourage the participation of private players in developing ports infra of the country, Maritima India Vision 2030 envisions an overall investment of INR 3-3.5 Lac Crores across ports, shipping and inland waterways categories.
The vision roadmap is estimated to aid unlock over INR 20,000 crore worth of potential annual revenue for Indian ports. Further, an investment of INR 1-1.25 Lac Crores has been planned in augmenting the infrastructure of major ports in India with developing mega city ports in high potential areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha - West Bengal Cluster at an investment of over INR 80,000 crores.
The government plans to increase the trans shipment volumes of Indian cargo at Indian ports from 25 per cent in 2020 to more than 75 per cent by 2030 by operationalisation of Vizhinjam port and development of trans shipment zone in Kanyakumari and Champbell Bay.
Initiatives to enhance Ease of Doing Business are planned under it which include implementing Enterprise Business System (EBS) to simplify and digitize processes across Major Ports by 2021, developing National Marine Logistics Portal to implement 100 % paperless processes including online payment and implementing unified ship e-registration portal.
Key Topics Covered:
- Ports and Shipping Industry in India - Current Scenario & Impact of COVID 19
- Overview of Ports Infrastructure in India - Status Track in 2030
- Regulatory & Policy Track Associated to Ports and Shipping Segment in India
- Inland Waterways & Development Track
- Opportunity Track for Private Players in Port Infra Modernization & Development Till 2030
- Opportunity Track for Private Players in Port Led Industrialization Till 2030
- Opportunity Track for Private Players in Port Connectivity & Logistics Till 2030
- Oil and Gas Transportation in India and Outlook Till 2030
- Expansion of Existing Ports (Major & Private Ports) Infra and Outlook Till 2030
- Overview of Ship Building & Repair Industry in India - Status Track Till 2030
- Outlook of Ship Repair & Building Industry in India Till 2030
- Tracking upcoming projects across ports and the shipping industry in India
Companies Mentioned
- Adani Ports and SEZ
- Gammon India
- GVK Power & Infrastructure
- Larsen &Toubro
- IL&FS
- Afcons Infrastructure Limited
- DS Constructions
- Tata Projects
- HCC
- Submarine Kakinada Ltd
- NN Shipyards and Engineers Ltd.
- Mech Marine Shipyard
- Mandovi Drydocks Limited
- Zoom Developers
- L&T Shipbuilding
- ABG Shipyard
- Pipavav Defense and Offshore Engineering Company Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r58pkz
