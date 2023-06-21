India City Gas Distribution Market Report 2023: Update on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, Evolving Digitalisation Landscape, Current Metering Practices, & Detailed Profiles of 24+ Players

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "City Gas Distribution in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 10th edition of the "City Gas Distribution in India 2023" research report has been released. The City Gas Distribution in India report is the most comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of the city gas distribution sector in India.

The report has three key elements:

City Gas Distribution in India 2023 Report

2023 Report Excel Dataset

52 Weekly Newsletters

1. The City Gas Distribution in India 2023 report will focus on:

Sector Growth and Key Trends

CNG Network: Size and Growth

PNG Network: Size and Growth

Future Outlook and Opportunities

Cost Economics and Competitiveness of CGD Networks

Domestic Gas and R-LNG Supply Scenario

Update on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

Evolving Digitalisation Landscape

Current Metering Practices

Detailed Profiles of 24+ Players

2. Excel Dataset will include:

Snapshot of Licensing Rounds (1-11)

CNG Stations Operational

PNG Connections Provided

Steel and MDPE Pipeline Laid

Gas Sales in the Last Three Years

Current Gas Requirements and Supply Sources

3. Weekly Newsletter will be emailed every Thursday and will cover:

Policy Initiatives

Regulatory Updates

Industry Developments

Company News and Plans

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

SECTION I: MARKET TRENDS, NETWORK GROWTH, AND OUTLOOK

1. Sector Growth and Key Trends

Growth in the Past Five Years

Key Consumer Segments

Notable Developments

Analysis of Licensing Rounds and Entry of New Players

Regulatory Landscape: Key Changes and Recommendations

Gas Pricing Scenario

Upcoming Technology Trends

Impact of Alternative Fuels (compressed biogas, hydrogen-enriched CNG, etc.)

Issues and Challenges

2. CNG Network: Size and Growth

Growth in the Last Five Years

By State

By Region

By Operator

Trends in CNG Sales

MWP Targets and Achievements

New Models for CNG Station Development (DODO, LCNG, mobile stations, etc.)

Projected/Estimated Additions in CNG stations

3. PNG Network: Size and Growth

Growth in the Last Five Years

By State

By Region

By Operator

Consumer Mix (Industrial, Commercial, and Domestic)

MWP Targets and Achievements

Projected/Estimated Additions in PNG Connections (till 2027-28)

4. Future Outlook and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Projected Network Addition

CNG Stations

PNG Connections

Gas Demand Projections for Under Construction and New GAs

Equipment Demand Projections (smart meters, steel and MDPE pipelines, CNG cascades and compressors, sensors, valves, etc.)

Market Opportunities (EPC contractors, technology providers, financiers/lenders, equipment manufacturers, etc.)

Investment Requirements (Till 2027-28)

Sector Outlook and Opportunities

5. Cost Economics and Competitiveness of CGD Networks

Commercial Viability of CGD Networks

Capex and Opex Requirements

Cost Competitiveness vis-a-vis Other Fuels

Impact of EVs and Economics of Green Hydrogen

Profitability/Margins of CGD Players

Expected Returns

Key Risks and Challenges

SECTION II: GAS DEMAND AND SUPPLY SCENARIO

6. Domestic Gas and R-LNG Supply Scenario

Current Domestic Gas Production

Domestic Gas Consumption and Demand

Impact of Tariff Regulations

Trends in LNG Imports

Domestic Gas and Spot LNG Pricing Trends

Sourcing Options for CGD Players (Domestic versus RLNG)

Gas Supply Projections - Existing Domestic Fields

Expected Production from New Fields

Existing and Upcoming LNG Re-gasification Capacity

Supply Outlook (Domestic and LNG Imports)

7. Update on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

Current Status of Pipeline Infrastructure

Projects Underway

Proposed Projects/Projects at Initial Stages of Development

Domestic

Transnational

Hydrogen Blending

Investment Requirements

Issues and Challenges

Monetisation Opportunities

SECTION III: TECHNOLOGY AND DIGITALISATION TRENDS

8. Evolving Digitalisation Landscape

Current O&M Practices

IT-OT Integration

Technology Trends & Advancements (SCADA, GIS, IoT, CRM, SAP, ERP, etc.)

Role of AI, ML, and Robotics

Best Practices for:

Asset Management

Queue Management

Digital Construction

LCV Optimisation

Implementation Roadblocks

Key Recommendations for Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation

9. Smart Metering

Current Metering Practices

New Trends and Advancements (AMR, LoRAWAN, Prepaid, IoT meters, etc.)

Billing Practices & Online Services

Implementation Roadblocks

Current Deployment and Future Plans

SECTION IV: PROFILES OF KEY PLAYERS

10. Key CGD Players

Each profile provides information on current infrastructure (CNG stations/PNG connections/gas pipelines), GAs authorised, gas sales, financial performance, MWP targets, infrastructure expansion plans, etc.

Aavantika Gas Limited

Adani Gas Limited

AG&P Pratham

Ashoka Gas

Assam Gas Company Limited

Bhagyanagar Gas Limited

Bharat Gas Resource Limited

Central UP Gas Limited

GAIL Gas Limited

Green Gas Limited

Gujarat Gas Limited

Haryana City Gas Distribution Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indian Oil- Adani Gas Private Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indraprastha Gas Limited

IRM Energy Private Limited

Mahanagar Gas Limited

Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

Rajasthan State Gas Limited

Sabarmati Gas Limited

Think Gas

Torrent Gas Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxosti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets