India City Gas Distribution Market Report 2023: Update on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, Evolving Digitalisation Landscape, Current Metering Practices, & Detailed Profiles of 24+ Players

21 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "City Gas Distribution in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 10th edition of the "City Gas Distribution in India 2023" research report has been released. The City Gas Distribution in India report is the most comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of the city gas distribution sector in India.
The report has three key elements:
- City Gas Distribution in India 2023 Report
- Excel Dataset
- 52 Weekly Newsletters
1. The City Gas Distribution in India 2023 report will focus on:
- Sector Growth and Key Trends
- CNG Network: Size and Growth
- PNG Network: Size and Growth
- Future Outlook and Opportunities
- Cost Economics and Competitiveness of CGD Networks
- Domestic Gas and R-LNG Supply Scenario
- Update on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure
- Evolving Digitalisation Landscape
- Current Metering Practices
- Detailed Profiles of 24+ Players
2. Excel Dataset will include:
- Snapshot of Licensing Rounds (1-11)
- CNG Stations Operational
- PNG Connections Provided
- Steel and MDPE Pipeline Laid
- Gas Sales in the Last Three Years
- Current Gas Requirements and Supply Sources
3. Weekly Newsletter will be emailed every Thursday and will cover:
- Policy Initiatives
- Regulatory Updates
- Industry Developments
- Company News and Plans
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
SECTION I: MARKET TRENDS, NETWORK GROWTH, AND OUTLOOK
1. Sector Growth and Key Trends
- Growth in the Past Five Years
- Key Consumer Segments
- Notable Developments
- Analysis of Licensing Rounds and Entry of New Players
- Regulatory Landscape: Key Changes and Recommendations
- Gas Pricing Scenario
- Upcoming Technology Trends
- Impact of Alternative Fuels (compressed biogas, hydrogen-enriched CNG, etc.)
- Issues and Challenges
2. CNG Network: Size and Growth
- Growth in the Last Five Years
- By State
- By Region
- By Operator
- Trends in CNG Sales
- MWP Targets and Achievements
- New Models for CNG Station Development (DODO, LCNG, mobile stations, etc.)
- Projected/Estimated Additions in CNG stations
3. PNG Network: Size and Growth
- Growth in the Last Five Years
- By State
- By Region
- By Operator
- Consumer Mix (Industrial, Commercial, and Domestic)
- MWP Targets and Achievements
- Projected/Estimated Additions in PNG Connections (till 2027-28)
4. Future Outlook and Opportunities
- Growth Drivers
- Projected Network Addition
- CNG Stations
- PNG Connections
- Gas Demand Projections for Under Construction and New GAs
- Equipment Demand Projections (smart meters, steel and MDPE pipelines, CNG cascades and compressors, sensors, valves, etc.)
- Market Opportunities (EPC contractors, technology providers, financiers/lenders, equipment manufacturers, etc.)
- Investment Requirements (Till 2027-28)
- Sector Outlook and Opportunities
5. Cost Economics and Competitiveness of CGD Networks
- Commercial Viability of CGD Networks
- Capex and Opex Requirements
- Cost Competitiveness vis-a-vis Other Fuels
- Impact of EVs and Economics of Green Hydrogen
- Profitability/Margins of CGD Players
- Expected Returns
- Key Risks and Challenges
SECTION II: GAS DEMAND AND SUPPLY SCENARIO
6. Domestic Gas and R-LNG Supply Scenario
- Current Domestic Gas Production
- Domestic Gas Consumption and Demand
- Impact of Tariff Regulations
- Trends in LNG Imports
- Domestic Gas and Spot LNG Pricing Trends
- Sourcing Options for CGD Players (Domestic versus RLNG)
- Gas Supply Projections - Existing Domestic Fields
- Expected Production from New Fields
- Existing and Upcoming LNG Re-gasification Capacity
- Supply Outlook (Domestic and LNG Imports)
7. Update on Gas Pipeline Infrastructure
- Current Status of Pipeline Infrastructure
- Projects Underway
- Proposed Projects/Projects at Initial Stages of Development
- Domestic
- Transnational
- Hydrogen Blending
- Investment Requirements
- Issues and Challenges
- Monetisation Opportunities
SECTION III: TECHNOLOGY AND DIGITALISATION TRENDS
8. Evolving Digitalisation Landscape
- Current O&M Practices
- IT-OT Integration
- Technology Trends & Advancements (SCADA, GIS, IoT, CRM, SAP, ERP, etc.)
- Role of AI, ML, and Robotics
- Best Practices for:
- Asset Management
- Queue Management
- Digital Construction
- LCV Optimisation
- Implementation Roadblocks
- Key Recommendations for Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation
9. Smart Metering
- Current Metering Practices
- New Trends and Advancements (AMR, LoRAWAN, Prepaid, IoT meters, etc.)
- Billing Practices & Online Services
- Implementation Roadblocks
- Current Deployment and Future Plans
SECTION IV: PROFILES OF KEY PLAYERS
10. Key CGD Players
Each profile provides information on current infrastructure (CNG stations/PNG connections/gas pipelines), GAs authorised, gas sales, financial performance, MWP targets, infrastructure expansion plans, etc.
- Aavantika Gas Limited
- Adani Gas Limited
- AG&P Pratham
- Ashoka Gas
- Assam Gas Company Limited
- Bhagyanagar Gas Limited
- Bharat Gas Resource Limited
- Central UP Gas Limited
- GAIL Gas Limited
- Green Gas Limited
- Gujarat Gas Limited
- Haryana City Gas Distribution Limited
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Indian Oil- Adani Gas Private Limited
- Indian Oil Corporation Limited
- Indraprastha Gas Limited
- IRM Energy Private Limited
- Mahanagar Gas Limited
- Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited
- Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited
- Rajasthan State Gas Limited
- Sabarmati Gas Limited
- Think Gas
- Torrent Gas Private Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxosti
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article