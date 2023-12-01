India Cloud Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Market to Reach INR 1,621.10 billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the Indian cloud infrastructure market reached a valuation of INR 356.19 billion, and it is anticipated to attain INR 1,621.10 billion by 2028, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.49% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Cloud infrastructure encompasses the fundamental elements required for cloud computing, which entails providing customers with internet-based computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics. Various sectors, including IT, e-commerce, telecommunications, media, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and retail, have embraced cloud infrastructure to optimize their daily functions. The market can be classified into three main types: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

Market Insights:

The adoption of Cloud infrastructure in India is predominantly witnessed in sectors including IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecommunications, manufacturing, government, transportation, logistics, and retail (excluding e-commerce). As major Tier 1 cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad approach infrastructural saturation, cloud infrastructure providers are also directing investments towards IT/ITeS infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Market Drivers:



The integration of digital technologies has become imperative for Indian businesses across diverse sectors aiming to maintain their global competitiveness. Cloud infrastructure plays a pivotal role in enabling this digital transformation by providing scalable, flexible computing resources, data storage, and essential services. Legacy IT systems that had been hindering agility and innovation are now swiftly modernized through cloud platforms, facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).



Market Challenges:



Meeting strict data protection needs often entailed significant investments in data security tech, processes, and training. Regulations like the draft PDPB required critical data storage in India, posing hurdles for global firms in India dealing with data localization and maintaining worldwide operations. Varied internet connectivity in India - strong in cities but weak in rural areas - could result in slow access to cloud resources, hampering application performance and user experience.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Evolution of Cloud

4.2. Cloud Infrastructure market in India - Overview

4.2.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (2020 - 2028e)

4.3. Cloud ecosystem in India



Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Cloud infrastructure market in India - Segmentation

5.1.1. Cloud infrastructure - Market share based on service type (2022 and 2028e)

5.1.2. IaaS - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.3. SaaS - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

5.1.4. PaaS - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)



Chapter 6: Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Post COVID-19 impact analysis



Chapter 7: Market influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges



Chapter 8: Government initiatives

8.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 9: Technology trends

9.1. Technology trends



Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

10.1. Infosys Limited

10.2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

10.3. Wipro Limited

10.4. Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited

10.5. Netmagic Solutions Private Limited

10.6. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

10.7. Google India Private Limited

10.8. IBM India Private Limited

10.9. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

10.10. Oracle India Private Limited



Chapter 11: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q32lm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets