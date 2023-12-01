India Cloud Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Market to Reach INR 1,621.10 billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Dec, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Infrastructure Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the Indian cloud infrastructure market reached a valuation of INR 356.19 billion, and it is anticipated to attain INR 1,621.10 billion by 2028, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.49% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Cloud infrastructure encompasses the fundamental elements required for cloud computing, which entails providing customers with internet-based computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics. Various sectors, including IT, e-commerce, telecommunications, media, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and retail, have embraced cloud infrastructure to optimize their daily functions. The market can be classified into three main types: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

Market Insights:

The adoption of Cloud infrastructure in India is predominantly witnessed in sectors including IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecommunications, manufacturing, government, transportation, logistics, and retail (excluding e-commerce). As major Tier 1 cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad approach infrastructural saturation, cloud infrastructure providers are also directing investments towards IT/ITeS infrastructure in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Market Drivers:

The integration of digital technologies has become imperative for Indian businesses across diverse sectors aiming to maintain their global competitiveness. Cloud infrastructure plays a pivotal role in enabling this digital transformation by providing scalable, flexible computing resources, data storage, and essential services. Legacy IT systems that had been hindering agility and innovation are now swiftly modernized through cloud platforms, facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Market Challenges:

Meeting strict data protection needs often entailed significant investments in data security tech, processes, and training. Regulations like the draft PDPB required critical data storage in India, posing hurdles for global firms in India dealing with data localization and maintaining worldwide operations. Varied internet connectivity in India - strong in cities but weak in rural areas - could result in slow access to cloud resources, hampering application performance and user experience.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview
4.1. Evolution of Cloud
4.2. Cloud Infrastructure market in India - Overview
4.2.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (2020 - 2028e)
4.3. Cloud ecosystem in India

Chapter 5: Market segmentation
5.1. Cloud infrastructure market in India - Segmentation
5.1.1. Cloud infrastructure - Market share based on service type (2022 and 2028e)
5.1.2. IaaS - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)
5.1.3. SaaS - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)
5.1.4. PaaS - Market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2028e)

Chapter 6: Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.1. Post COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 7: Market influencers
7.1. Market drivers
7.2. Market challenges

Chapter 8: Government initiatives
8.1. Government initiatives

Chapter 9: Technology trends
9.1. Technology trends

Chapter 10: Competitive landscape
10.1. Infosys Limited
10.2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
10.3. Wipro Limited
10.4. Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited
10.5. Netmagic Solutions Private Limited
10.6. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
10.7. Google India Private Limited
10.8. IBM India Private Limited
10.9. Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited
10.10. Oracle India Private Limited

Chapter 11: Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q32lm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India EV Charging Station Market Report 2023-2028 - Government Support and Green Energy Drive Demand

India EV Charging Station Market Report 2023-2028 - Government Support and Green Energy Drive Demand

The "EV Charging Station Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In FY 2023, a total of 9,113 EV...
Global Power Banks Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030

Global Power Banks Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2030

The "Power Banks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Power Banks Market to Reach...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.