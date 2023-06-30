India Cloud Kitchen Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F - Focus on Independent, Standalone Cloud Kitchens and Chained Cloud Kitchens

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Cloud Kitchen Market By Type (Independent/ Standalone Cloud Kitchens, Chained Cloud Kitchens), By Source of Order (Web Vs Mobile App), By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery, Mobile Wallet, Card Transaction, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India cloud kitchen market is anticipated to grow with approximately 15.5% to 17.5% CAGR value during the forecast years 2024-2028 and may achieve the market value of USD2.5 billion by 2028F.

The market is anticipated to grow on the grounds of increasing inclination of the population toward online food delivery services. Rising disposable income among the younger population and shift in the lifestyle further drives the growth of the India cloud kitchen market in the upcoming five years.

Online delivery services are also increasing due to consumer's rising preference toward fast food & snack eating habits and preferring these food habits over the home cooked meals. Corporate culture, prolonged working hours, and lack of interest toward home cooking is also influencing the population. Easier payment options, cloud payments and secured pathways of the payment also drive the growth of the India cloud kitchen market in the next five years.



Consumer Inclination To Online Food Services Drives Market Growth



By the first trimester of the year 2022, India accommodates a huge population of 1,403,791,421. Out of which more than 65% ages less than 35%. With the large working population and their rising disposable income the growing youth population of the country is the major factor driving the growth of the India cloud kitchen market in the upcoming five years.

In the last decade, use of internet, literacy rate, and social media influenced lifestyles have thrived among the youth population of the country. The youth population of the country plays major role in influencing the allover economy of the country and has significant effect on various industries.



60% of the working class of the Indian population spends over 9 hours every day working. The hectic schedules, and consumer's ability to dispose their income over the services like online food delivery influences the growth of the India cloud kitchen market in the upcoming five years.

Also, demands for pre-cooked meals, and reluctance toward home-cooked meals influences the consumers to order in their daily meals and thus flourishing the industry and aids to the growth of the India cloud kitchen market in the next five years.

Report Scope:



India Cloud Kitchen Market, By Type:

Independent/ Standalone Cloud Kitchens

Chained Cloud Kitchens

India Cloud Kitchen Market, By Source of Order:

Web

Mobile Apps

India Cloud Kitchen Market, By Payment Method:

Cash on Delivery

Mobile Wallet

Card Transaction

Others

India Cloud Kitchen Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

