India Cold Chain Market Analysis Report 2024 - Market Set to Reach INR 5.06 Trn by 2028 with Impressive CAGR of 18.25%

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Market in India, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cold Chain industry in India has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by an upsurge in demand for temperature-sensitive products across various sectors.



The Indian cold chain market has experienced a paradigm shift, propelled by a burgeoning middle class, changing consumer preferences, and an expanding organized retail sector. In terms of revenue, the cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.86 Trn in 2022 and is expected to reach INR 5.06 Trn by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~18.25% during the 2023 - 2028 period.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, agriculture and horticulture, processed food, and dairy products are major contributors to the increasing demand for cold chain logistics. With a renewed focus on reducing post-harvest losses, enhancing shelf life, and ensuring product safety, the cold chain has emerged as an indispensable component of the supply chain ecosystem.



Despite significant progress, the cold chain sector in India faces multifaceted challenges, ranging from inadequate infrastructure and technology gaps to regulatory complexities. The lack of a seamless cold chain network across the country poses logistical hurdles, particularly in rural areas. However, recent government initiatives and collaborations between public and private entities are poised to address these challenges and create an environment conducive to sustained growth.



Segment insights:



Based on market component, India's cold chain market is segmented into cold chain storage and cold chain logistics. India's cold chain market is segmented into cold chain storage and cold chain logistics. As of 2022, the cold chain logistics segment accounted for 55.36% of the total market share. By the end of 2028, the cold chain storage segment is expected to hold a share of around 55.59% of the overall market.



Many global cooling and logistics companies are stepping up their operations in the cold chain sector in India eyeing the huge potential in a large agriculture-driven country, which also happens to be the world's second-largest producer of grains, vegetables, and fruits.



Growth opportunities:



The implementation of the GST has streamlined tax structures, positively impacting the cold chain sector. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as real-time tracking and monitoring systems, have improved operational efficiency, ensuring the integrity of temperature-sensitive goods throughout the supply chain. This integration of technology, coupled with a growing awareness of the benefits of cold chain logistics, is fostering a favorable environment for market expansion.



The Indian government's 'Farm to Fork' initiative and the National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD) have played pivotal roles in promoting investments and fostering innovation within the cold chain sector. The rise of e-commerce platforms and the increasing demand for quick and efficient last-mile delivery solutions further underscore the need for a robust cold chain infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Cold chain market in India - Value chain



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Cold chain market in India - an overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (2021 - 2028e)

4.1.2. Status of cold chain projects in India (April 2023)

4.1.2. List of mega food projects (April 2023)



Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Cold chain market in India - Segmentation

5.1.1. India cold chain market share based on market component (2022 and 2028e)

5.1.2. India cold chain storage market size and growth forecast (2021 - 2028e)

5.1.3. India cold chain logistics market size and growth forecast (2021 - 2028e)



Chapter 6: Market influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challenges



Chapter 7: Government initiatives



Chapter 8: Fiscal opportunities in India



Chapter 9: Growth opportunities



Chapter 10: Market trends



Chapter 11: Competitive landscape

Snowman Logistics Limited

Coldstar Logistics Private Limited

Crystal Logistics Cool Chain Limited

Gati Kausar India Limited

Gubba Cold Storage Private Limited

Kool-ex Cold Chain Limited

Seabird Logisolutions Limited

DHL Logistics Private Limited

Kuehne + Nagel Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsm9lx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets