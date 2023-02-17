India Cold Chain Market Report 2023: An INR 4.26 Trillion Market by 2027 with Competitive Analysis of Leading Players - Snowman, Kool-ex, Coldstar, Gati Kausar, and DHL Logistics

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of revenue, the cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.86 Trn in 2022 and is expected to reach INR 4.26 Trn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~14.27% during the 2023 - 2027 period. India produces more than 400 million MT of perishables every year (horticultural produce+ dairy+ meat+ poultry + fish).

India's cold chain network has played an integral part in maintaining the quality of perishables and other temperature-sensitive products. And yet, there are many challenges to ensure the on-time delivery of perishable goods around India.

Market insights:

The wastage levels in perishables in India are significantly high- 4.6- 15.9% in fruits, 5.2% in inland fish, 10.5% in marine fish, 2.7% in meat and 6.7% in poultry. Adequate and efficient cold chain infrastructure from farm gate to consumers is required to arrest the high losses in supply chain of perishables.

Many global cooling and logistics companies are stepping up their operations in the cold chain sector in India eyeing the huge potential in a large-sized agriculture driven country, which also happens to be the world's second-largest producer of grains, vegetables, and fruits.

The country's vast production base, which includes meat, seafood, exotic fruit, and vegetable varieties has a sizable agro-export market as well, with India exporting fruits and vegetables worth INR 160 Bn

Segment insights:

Based on market component, India's cold chain market is segmented into cold chain storage and cold chain logistics. As of 2022, the cold chain logistics segment accounted for 55.42% of the total market share.

By the end of 2027, the cold chain logistics segment is expected to hold a share of around 55.51% of the overall market. Owing to the constant rise in demand for temperature-controlled storage and transportation from the retail and healthcare industries, the market shares of both the segments are expected to change marginally during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the market, operating and managing both cold chain storage and logistics operations include Snowman, Kool-ex, Coldstar, Gati Kausar, and DHL Logistics.

Impact of COVID-19:

Unlike most developed countries, cold chain in India has been restricted to secondary and tertiary distribution segments - for movement of goods from factories to CFAs and from there to distributors. This meant that most of the last mile delivery was either done in ambient conditions or with unsafe, unsustainable solutions resulting in product spoilage and wastage.

The lockdowns and restrictions that were imposed because of the pandemic also forced many businesses to revise their business models and switch to home delivery solutions. This too called for effective cold chain logistics solutions. The demand was further spiked by increasing consumer awareness and the need to comply with basic quality standards.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Cold chain market in India - Value chain

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Cold chain market in India - An overview

4.1.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (2020 - 2027e)

4.1.2. Status of cold chain projects in India (January 2022)

4.1.3. List of mega food projects (September 2022)

Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Cold chain market segmentation

5.1.1. Cold chain market share based on market component (2022 and 2027e)

5.1.2. Cold chain storage market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

5.1.3. India cold chain logistics market size and growth forecast (2020 - 2027e)

5.1.4. Distribution of cold storages (August 2022)

Chapter 6: COVID-19 impact analysis

6.1. COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 7: Market influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challenges

Chapter 8: Government initiatives

8.1. Government initiatives

Chapter 9: Fiscal opportunities in India

9.1. Fiscal opportunities in the cold chain market

Chapter 10: Market trends

10.1. Market trends

Chapter 11: Competitive landscape

11.1. Key players in the market

11.1.1. Snowman Logistics Limited

11.1.2. Coldstar Logistics Private Limited

11.1.3. Crystal Logistics Cool Chain Limited

11.1.4. Gati Kausar India Limited

11.1.5. Gubba Cold Storage Private Limited

11.1.6. Kool-ex Cold Chain Limited

11.1.7. Seabird Logisolutions Limited

11.1.8 DHL Logistics Private Limited

11.1.9. Kuehne + Nagel Private Limited

Chapter 12: Recent Developments

