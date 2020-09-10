India Commercial Sanitization Market Analysis 2015-2025 and the Evolution of the UV Blaster

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Commercial Sanitization Market, by Ingredient (Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol/Benzalkonium Chlorine, Others), by End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Others), by Distribution Channel, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Commercial Sanitization Market stood at around USD 611 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% until 2025.

The commercial sanitization market is driven by increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, unlocking of the country to boost economy, resume of air and train travel coupled with opening of malls, offices and other commercial buildings are the major factors propelling demand for commercial sanitization. The demand for commercial sanitation has significantly increased in 2020 owing to increasing government focus on maintaining clean, hygienic and virus free environment across the country.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of COVID-19 cases reported crossed 2 million on 7th Aug 2020. The Government has set up many institutional quarantine centers to stop the spread of the virus, and these centres are sanitized at regular time intervals. Moreover, sanitization at hospitals and Coronavirus hot spots are resulting in higher sanitization activity across the country.

The commercial sanitization market is segmented based on ingredients, end-use, distribution channel, company and region. Based on ingredients, the market is segmented into Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol/Benzalkonium Chlorine and Others. Sodium Hypochlorite holds the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during forecast period due to its low cost, better availability and WHO guideline supporting its use as a commercial sanitization.

West India dominated the country's commercial sanitizer market in 2020 due to maximum number of COVID-19 cases reported in the region, which leads to increase in sanitizing activity to stop the spread of virus in the region and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the commercial sanitization market are Ecolab India, Acuro Organics Limited, Diversey India Pvt Ltd, Satol Chemicals, Deepak Phenolics, Buzil Rossari Pvt Ltd, DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited, and Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2025

Objectives of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market.

To classify and forecast the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market based on ingredient type, by end-user, by distribution channel, regional distribution and by company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Commercial Sanitization Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on India Commercial Sanitization Market



5. India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Ingredient (Ethanol, Iso Propyl Alcohol, Sodium Hypochlorite, Chloroxylenol/Benzalkonium Chlorine, Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Store based, Non-Store based)

5.2.3. By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Hospitals, Infrastructure & Others)

5.2.4. By Region (West, South, North and East)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Ingredient

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.2.3. By End User



7. South India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Ingredient

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.3. By End User



8. East India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Ingredient

8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8.2.3. By End User



9. West India Commercial Sanitization Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Ingredient

9.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9.2.3. By End User



10. Evolution of UV Blaster



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Acuro Organics Limited

14.2. Eco Lab India

14.3. Diversey India Pvt. Ltd.

14.4. Satol Chemicals

14.5. Deepak Phenolics

14.6. Buzil Rossari Pvt. Ltd.

14.7. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited

14.8. DCM Shriram Consolidated Limited

14.9. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

14.10. India Glycol Limited

14.11. Deepak Phenolics Limited

14.12. Tata Chemicals Limited

14.13. Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

14.14. Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

14.15. Hindustan Unilever Limited

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhkflm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

