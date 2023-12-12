India Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Market Report 2023-2030: Fuel of Future for Enabling Tryst of India for Energy Transition & Security

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evaluating Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Market in India by 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report enables companies both on the demand and supply side of market to take informed decision when it comes to making investment & also choosing CBG as they undergo their energy transition journey.

There is growing interest in CBG as one of the key sources of clean energy that is indigenously available and could play key role in bringing down the reliance on imports for energy & also be a key avenue for decarbonization across industries. The government's push with the policies and schemes seems to have given the sector an impetus.

The report includes a detailed assessment of feedstock potential to generate CBG in India, economically viable locations where CBG plants can be set, different business models like CBG as a service, distribution of CBG, adoption of CBG and different success stories in India and overseas, different ecosystem companies involved in CBG and the price dynamics and other factors influencing potential of CBG in India.

Biogas is fuel produced by the anaerobic decomposition of organic waste such as agricultural waste, plant waste and organic municipal waste. Compressed biogas (CBG) is then produced by further processing of biogas in which other gases like carbon dioxide are reduced and methane is maintained at more than 90 percent quantity. CBG is also referred to as bio-CNG and could be directly used in vehicles that usually use CNG or compressed natural gas which is a fossil fuel. CBG is also used as an alternative to natural gas for cooking and in other industries like cement and steel.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated one of India's biggest CBG (bio-CNG) plants at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, named Gobar-Dhan, which has the capacity to process 550 tonnes of waste and produce 17,000 kilograms of bio-CNG each day. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has also tied up with Gobar-Dhan and has assured the purchase of 50 percent of the fuel to run its CNG buses. IMC has also promised to provide sufficient segregated waste to the plant to ensure adequate feedstock for its biogas production.

Apart from all the state-specific investments which provide a major boost to the sector, leading corporate houses Reliance Industries and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) have also planned to invest Rs. 500-600 crores each in the sector. While ANIL reportedly plans to use its existing city-based gas network to use CBG in cooking fuel, Reliance Industries is expected to use its fuel outlets in India, for automobiles.

However, the companies are yet to make official announcements regarding their investments. To boost availability of affordable and clean transport fuels, a MoU was signed today between MoPNG and leading oil & gas marketing companies & technology providers to establish Compressed Bio-Gas CBG) plants across India under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative, in the presence of Union Minister of petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

MoUs were signed with energy companies viz. JBM Group, Adani Gas, Torrent Gas and Petronet LNG for setting up of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants, and with technology providers in CBG sectors IndianOil, Praj Industries, CEID Consultants & Bharat Biogas Energy for facilitating availability of technology for the projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Natural Gas Landscape in India

Significance of CBG in India's Tryst for Energy Security

Significance of CBG in decarbonization

Understanding CBG Value Chain

Policy Support for CBG in India

CBG Potential in India

  • Feedstock potential
    • Livestock
    • Sewage
    • Food Waste
    • Crop Residues
    • Energy Crops
    • Sugarcane press mud
    • MSW
  • Estimated production potential

CBG Production Technology

CBG Business Models in India

CBG Supply Chain

Potential Locations for Setting up CBG Plant in India

CBG Market in India in 2022 and 2030

CBG Pricing in India

CBG end use application in commercial & industry segment

  • Electricity Generation
  • CHP
  • Heating & Burning
  • Biofuel

Key challenges

Case study on CBG plants in India

Case study on CBG adoption in global markets

CBG projects in India - Planned, Announced & Under Construction

ULBs plan on CBG as tool for waste management

Demand Barometer - Customer Survey on CBG Adoption

Key Companies in CBG Space in India

  • Equipment OEMs
  • CBG Suppliers
  • CBG Financiers
  • OMCs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ejtjh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Plastic Films Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Effervescent Investments in Innovations in Plastic Processing Machines Bodes Well

Global Plastic Films Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Effervescent Investments in Innovations in Plastic Processing Machines Bodes Well

The "Plastic Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Plastic Films Market to...
Global Medical Devices Distribution Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2023: Breakdown by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, and Technology Type

Global Medical Devices Distribution Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2023: Breakdown by Company A-Z, Headline Value, Therapeutic Area, and Technology Type

The "Distribution Deals in Medical Devices 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on Distribution Deals ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.