India Concrete Equipment Market - Forecast & Opportunities to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Concrete Equipment Market By Equipment (Truck Mixers, Concrete Pumps, Batching Plant & Others), By Type (Batching & Placing), By Capacity (150-300 m³/h, 10-20 m³/h, 60-150 m³/h, 20-60 m³/h & 0-10 m³/h), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian concrete equipment market is projected to cross $ 1,300 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 13% on account of anticipated growth in construction industry, increasing foreign investments, and rising number of smart city projects in the country.



On the basis of value, batching plant segment is the largest segment in the Indian concrete equipment market. The growth of the segment is led by growing customer preference for high capacity and technologically advanced batching plant. Moreover, factors such as increasing number of construction projects, shorter completion time, and the demand for customized solutions by end-users are further fuelling growth of this segment.



Government initiatives towards infrastructure development is further boosting the demand for concrete equipment in India. Some of the construction projects in the country include Smart City Mission, AMRUT, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation, Metro Rail in urban areas, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala, among others.



In addition, government is also supporting the Indian concrete equipment market by liberalizing taxation policies for the construction industry such as GST and custom duty. In 2018, the government of India reduced the GST on concrete equipment from 28% to 18%, which will help the concrete equipment manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of equipment and other operational losses.



Objective of the Study:

To study the Indian concrete equipment market scenario, which covers truck mixers, batching plants, concrete pumps, and others.

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian concrete equipment market.

To classify and forecast the Indian concrete equipment market on the basis equipment type, equipment, capacity, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian concrete equipment market.

To identify the market trends & developments for the Indian concrete equipment market.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian concrete equipment market are: Schwing Stetter (India) Ltd., Putzmeister India Pvt. Ltd., Universal Construction Machinery & Equipment Ltd, KYB Conmat Pvt. Ltd. and many more.



In order to perform the study, conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, the author prepared an exhaustive list of the Indian concrete equipment companies. Subsequently, conducted primary research surveys, which included primary calls, e-mail responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the author was able to include companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The author calculated the market size for the Indian concrete equipment market by using a bottom-up and top-down approach, wherein the Indian concrete equipment companies' revenue for different equipment (Transit Mixer, Batching Plants, Concrete Pump and Others) was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. they sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated by analyzing historical data of respective concrete equipment companies to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also analyzed.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



5. India Concrete Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Equipment (Truck Mixers, Concrete Pump, Batching Plants and Others)

5.2.2. By Type (Batching, Placing)

5.2.3. By Capacity (0-10 m3/h, 10-20 m3/h, 20-60 m3/h, 60-150 m3/h, 150-300 m3/h)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map (By Equipment, By Type, By Capacity, By Region)

5.4. Product Benchmarking



6. India Truck Mixers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Batching, Placing)

6.2.2. By Capacity (0-10 m3/h, 10-20 m3/h)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company



7. India Concrete Pumps Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Batching, Placing)

7.2.2. By Capacity (20-60 m3/h, 60-150 m3/h, 150-300 m3/h)

7.2.3. By Region

7.2.4. By Company



8. India Batching Plants Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Batching, Placing)

8.2.2. By Capacity (20-60 m3/h, 60-150 m3/h, 150-300 m3/h)

8.2.3. By Region

8.2.4. By Company



9. India Other Concrete Equipment Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Batching, Placing)

9.2.2. By Capacity (0-10 m3/h, 10-20 m3/h, 20-60 m3/h, 60-150 m3/h)

9.2.3. By Region

9.2.4. By Company



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

10.3. Impact Analysis



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Schwing Stetter (India) Ltd.

15.2. Putzmeister India Pvt. Ltd

15.3. Universal Construction Machinery & Equipment Ltd

15.4. KYB Conmat Pvt. Ltd.

15.5. Greaves Cotton Limited

15.6. SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

15.7. Ajax Fiori Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd.

15.8. Apollo Inffratech Pvt. Ltd.

15.9. Aquarius Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

15.10. BHAI Pumpcrete Pvt. Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



