India Connected Car Markets, 2019-2025 - Emerging Profit Pool for Automotive Industry

The India connected car market is estimated to be USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

The key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in number of connected features in economy vehicles by OEMs. Additionally, an increase in vehicle legislation and industry compliances regarding convenience features, such as navigation, remote diagnostics, and multimedia streaming through various platforms such as Android Auto, CarPlay, and MirrorLink are driving the India connected car market.



The new safety norms are encouraging automakers to equip the vehicles with safety & security connected features, which in turn is increasing the demand for connected cars. On the other hand, the absence of a strong network infrastructure in India poses a challenge to the growth of the connected car market.



The automotive industry in India is on the verge of disruption with a high degree of innovations. Various technologies such as head-up displays, smart infotainment, and telematics systems are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. With improved connectivity, a vehicle can interact with other entities such as infrastructure as well as other vehicles to share useful information such as driving habits, traffic congestion, shortest route, roadblocks, and fuel economy. Most of these technologies use real-time data and require regular updates and are thus able to communicate operational and diagnostic data from onboard systems and connected devices.



A connected car is defined as a vehicle that can communicate with external entities such as traffic stop signal towers, satellite, roadside antennas, pedestrians, other vehicles, and the cloud among others. The connected car solutions offer a wide range of services such as navigation, cybersecurity, remote diagnostics, auto-pilot mode, infotainment, emergency calling, fuel management, and vehicle tracking. In addition to technological developments, legal factors are also driving the demand for the connected car in the automotive industry. The connected car technology helps to improve the overall driving experience, while simultaneously enhancing vehicle and pedestrian safety. It is now becoming an integral part of modern automobiles and is being adopted in passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Factor Analysis

2.4.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.4.1.1 Creating Value From Data-Driven Services

2.4.1.2 Growing Demand for Smart Mobility in India

2.4.2 Supply Side Analysis

2.4.2.1 Growing Market of Automotive Electronics in India

2.4.2.2 the Emerging Bubble of Startups in India

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.7 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Trends

5.2.1 Telematics is the Key for Connected Car in India

5.2.2 Automobile Manufacturers Have Begun to Provide Standard Connected Services

5.2.3 Customized Connected Solutions By Emerging Players

5.3 Customer Preferences

5.3.1 New Technology Explorers

5.3.2 Safety Seekers

5.3.3 New Technology Adopters

5.3.4 Convenience Seekers

5.4 Government Initiatives & Regulations

5.4.1 Government Initiatives

5.4.2 Government Regulations

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Economy Car Manufacturers Attempting to Provide Luxury Features

5.5.1.2 Government Initiatives for Implementing the Connected Car Technology

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure

5.5.2.2 Unavailability of Standard Platforms

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Emerging Profit Pool for Automotive Industry

5.5.3.2 Evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Increase in the Threat of Data Breach and Cyber Security for Connected Vehicles

5.5.4.2 Increase in Price of the Vehicle With Connected Services

5.6 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.6.1 Introduction



6 India Connected Car Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Android Auto

6.3 Carplay

6.4 Mirrorlink

6.5 Others



7 India Connected Car Market, By Connectivity Form Factor

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embedded

7.3 Tethered

7.4 Integrated



8 India Connected Car Market, By Service/Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telematics

8.3 Ride Sharing/Hailing

8.4 Others (Ota Updates, Safety & Security, Autonomous Driving)



9 India Connected Car Market, By Hardware

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Antenna

9.3 Display

9.4 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

9.5 Sensors



10 India Connected Car Market, By Connectivity Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cellular

10.3 Dedicated Short Range Communication (Dsrc)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Partnership

11.3.2 New Product Development

11.3.3 Collaboration

11.3.4 Expansion



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bosch

12.2 Denso

12.3 NXP

12.4 Garmin

12.5 Harman

12.6 Tomtom

12.7 Uno Minda

12.8 Sasken

12.9 Delphi

12.10 Stmicroelectronics

12.11 IBM

12.12 Nuance



