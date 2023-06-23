India Construction Chemicals Industry Report 2023: High Investments Opportunities as the Government Increases Emphasis on Green Constriction - Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Construction Chemicals Market By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproof Chemicals, Flooring Compounds, Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Construction Chemicals market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to demand from the end-user industry



Construction chemicals are being used more often in India thanks to new regulatory standards and mandated certifications like the Green Building Code, the use of ready-mix concrete in projects for metro rail in more than 20 cities, and the certificate of product quality under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).



According to a recent study, India's real estate sector is expected to touch a USD 1 trillion market size by 2030, accounting for 18-20% of India's GDP. In contrast to the required five homes per 1,000 residents, only around three new homes are built annually. Therefore, these factors can propel the market's growth in the forecast years.



Rising Urbanization Trend



This general expansion in the building industry, necessary to keep up with the increasing trend of urbanization, is quickly stifling the market for construction chemicals.

Due to growing awareness of the advantages of using these compounds, which fundamentally improve building properties, including compressive durability, strength, and resilience to poor working conditions, the market for construction chemicals will continue to grow quickly. It is also projected that middle-class residential dwelling growth would boost market growth.

Many emerging markets are doing so due to increased migration to rapidly urbanizing cities. Residential and non-residential will be built in greater numbers to meet the rising demand brought on by urbanization. Along with residential buildings, there are also buildings like movie theatres, shopping malls, hospitals, and restaurants. As a result, the India Construction Chemicals market expansion will be accelerated in the upcoming year.



High Investments Opportunities



The government's increased emphasis on eco-friendly substances and green construction standards throughout the projected timeframe will benefit industry participants.

Additionally, significant investments in eco-binders and silicate binder systems are expected to be undertaken by well-known market participants, which will support the building chemicals industry's continued expansion. These factors increase the demand for green construction chemicals and are predicted to drive market growth in the forecast period.



Concrete Admixtures Will Continue to Be a Key Type



Concrete Admixtures are substances added to the concrete mixture before or while it is being mixed. By altering the characteristics of hardened concrete, concrete admixtures lower the cost of building with concrete by assuring greater quality while being mixed, transported, placed, and cured.

This enables users to handle crises when working with concrete. The decades-long development of chemical admixtures for concrete is set to significantly improve residential constructions, modest homes, mansions, offices, commercial buildings, entertainment industries, and even skyscrapers. The market for concrete admixtures is increasing dramatically due to India's growing construction industry, driving the growth of India Construction Chemicals market.



For instance, under PMAY-Gramin, the government of India planned to deliver 1.95 crore homes by 2022. Between 2016 and 2022, the project is anticipated to construct 1.71 crore dwelling units, according to government statistics. It has been extended until 2024, with a target of 2.95 million pucca dwellings, an increase of 1 million.

Recent Developments

In December 2022 , Saint-Gobain plans USD 217.7 million capex to expand capacities in India in 2023.

, Saint-Gobain plans capex to expand capacities in in 2023. In December 2021 , Sika introduced the production factory and technical center in Pune , Maharashtra, to produce high-quality adhesives and sealants.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the India Construction Chemicals market.

Sika India Pvt. Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

The Fosroc Group

Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd.

MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd

Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd

Polygon Chemicals Private Limited

ECMAS Group

Ruia Chemicals

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Report Scope:



India Construction Chemicals Market, By Type:

Concrete Admixtures

Waterproof Chemicals

Flooring Compounds

Others

India Construction Chemicals Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

India Construction Chemicals Market, By Region:

North

East

West

South

