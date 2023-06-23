India Construction Chemicals Industry Report 2023: High Investments Opportunities as the Government Increases Emphasis on Green Constriction - Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jun, 2023, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Construction Chemicals Market By Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproof Chemicals, Flooring Compounds, Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Construction Chemicals market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to demand from the end-user industry

Construction chemicals are being used more often in India thanks to new regulatory standards and mandated certifications like the Green Building Code, the use of ready-mix concrete in projects for metro rail in more than 20 cities, and the certificate of product quality under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

According to a recent study, India's real estate sector is expected to touch a USD 1 trillion market size by 2030, accounting for 18-20% of India's GDP. In contrast to the required five homes per 1,000 residents, only around three new homes are built annually. Therefore, these factors can propel the market's growth in the forecast years.

Rising Urbanization Trend

This general expansion in the building industry, necessary to keep up with the increasing trend of urbanization, is quickly stifling the market for construction chemicals.

Due to growing awareness of the advantages of using these compounds, which fundamentally improve building properties, including compressive durability, strength, and resilience to poor working conditions, the market for construction chemicals will continue to grow quickly. It is also projected that middle-class residential dwelling growth would boost market growth.

Many emerging markets are doing so due to increased migration to rapidly urbanizing cities. Residential and non-residential will be built in greater numbers to meet the rising demand brought on by urbanization. Along with residential buildings, there are also buildings like movie theatres, shopping malls, hospitals, and restaurants. As a result, the India Construction Chemicals market expansion will be accelerated in the upcoming year.

High Investments Opportunities

The government's increased emphasis on eco-friendly substances and green construction standards throughout the projected timeframe will benefit industry participants.

Additionally, significant investments in eco-binders and silicate binder systems are expected to be undertaken by well-known market participants, which will support the building chemicals industry's continued expansion. These factors increase the demand for green construction chemicals and are predicted to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Concrete Admixtures Will Continue to Be a Key Type

Concrete Admixtures are substances added to the concrete mixture before or while it is being mixed. By altering the characteristics of hardened concrete, concrete admixtures lower the cost of building with concrete by assuring greater quality while being mixed, transported, placed, and cured.

This enables users to handle crises when working with concrete. The decades-long development of chemical admixtures for concrete is set to significantly improve residential constructions, modest homes, mansions, offices, commercial buildings, entertainment industries, and even skyscrapers. The market for concrete admixtures is increasing dramatically due to India's growing construction industry, driving the growth of India Construction Chemicals market.

For instance, under PMAY-Gramin, the government of India planned to deliver 1.95 crore homes by 2022. Between 2016 and 2022, the project is anticipated to construct 1.71 crore dwelling units, according to government statistics. It has been extended until 2024, with a target of 2.95 million pucca dwellings, an increase of 1 million.

Recent Developments

  • In December 2022, Saint-Gobain plans USD 217.7 million capex to expand capacities in India in 2023.
  • In December 2021, Sika introduced the production factory and technical center in Pune, Maharashtra, to produce high-quality adhesives and sealants.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the India Construction Chemicals market.

  • Sika India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.
  • The Fosroc Group
  • Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd.
  • MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd
  • Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd
  • Polygon Chemicals Private Limited
  • ECMAS Group
  • Ruia Chemicals
  • Chembond Chemicals Limited

Report Scope:

India Construction Chemicals Market, By Type:

  • Concrete Admixtures
  • Waterproof Chemicals
  • Flooring Compounds
  • Others

India Construction Chemicals Market, By End Use:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Others

India Construction Chemicals Market, By Region:

  • North
  • East
  • West
  • South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpnxs1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China Water Purifiers Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028F - Increasing Agricultural Waste & Rising Health Awareness to Bolster Growth

Global Smart Surfaces Strategic Business Report 2023: Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.