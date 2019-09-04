India Construction Equipment Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2016-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10%

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Construction Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Equipment Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-25

Rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing government spending in infrastructure projects, the inflow of foreign direct investment are the major drivers boosting the demand for construction equipment in the country.

India has become one of the key potential markets for construction equipment. Developing construction sector would act as a key catalyst for the growth of the construction equipment market in India.

In terms of equipment types, construction equipment market is mainly dominated by earthmoving equipment segments such as loaders, excavators and cranes. Earthmoving equipment segment acquired a key market in the overall market in 2018, owing to the increasing number of public-private partnerships and government initiatives such as smart city development projects. Moreover, with the rapid increase in infrastructure investment and industrial production, the earthmoving equipment segment contributes key revenues in India construction equipment market forecast period.

The report thoroughly covers the market by equipment types, equipment sub-segment types, applications, average selling prices and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical data of India Construction Equipment Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Construction Equipment Market Revenues, until 2025.

Historical data of India Cranes Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Cranes Market, until 2025.

Historical data of India Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market until 2025.

Historical data of India Earth Moving Equipment Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Earthmoving Equipment Market, until 2025.

Historical data of India Material Handling Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Material Handling Market, until 2025.

Historical data of India Dump Trucks Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Dump Trucks Market, until 2025.

Historical data of India Aerial Work Platform Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Aerial Work Platform Market, until 2025.

Historical data of India Road Construction Equipment Market for the Period 2016-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of India Road Construction Equipment Market, until 2025.

Historical and Forecast data of India Construction Equipment Market, By Applications for the Period 2016-2025.

Historical and Forecast data of India Construction Equipment Market, By Regions for the Period 2016-2025.

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share, by Players

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



By Equipment Types:

Crane

Mobile Crane



Crawler Crane



Tower Crane

Construction Tractors & Bulldozers

Earth Moving

Loader



Backhoe Loader



Wheeled Loader



Skid Steer Loader



Compact Track Loader



Excavator



Tracked Excavator



Mini Excavator



Wheeled Excavator



Motor Grader

Material Handling

Forklift



Telescopic Handler

Dump Trucks

Aerial Work Platform

Articulated Boom Lift



Telescopic Boom Lift



Scissor Lifts

Road Construction Equipment

Paver



Road Roller

By Applications:

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others

By Regions:

Eastern

Western

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Limited

BEML Ltd.

Caterpillar Incorporation

Escorts Group

Hyundai Construction Equipment

JCB India Limited

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery

Tata Motors Ltd

Terex Corporation

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited

Voltas Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

