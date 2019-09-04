India Construction Equipment Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2016-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10%
Sep 04, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Construction Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Equipment Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-25
Rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing government spending in infrastructure projects, the inflow of foreign direct investment are the major drivers boosting the demand for construction equipment in the country.
India has become one of the key potential markets for construction equipment. Developing construction sector would act as a key catalyst for the growth of the construction equipment market in India.
In terms of equipment types, construction equipment market is mainly dominated by earthmoving equipment segments such as loaders, excavators and cranes. Earthmoving equipment segment acquired a key market in the overall market in 2018, owing to the increasing number of public-private partnerships and government initiatives such as smart city development projects. Moreover, with the rapid increase in infrastructure investment and industrial production, the earthmoving equipment segment contributes key revenues in India construction equipment market forecast period.
The report thoroughly covers the market by equipment types, equipment sub-segment types, applications, average selling prices and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Historical data of India Construction Equipment Market Revenues for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Construction Equipment Market Revenues, until 2025.
- Historical data of India Cranes Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Cranes Market, until 2025.
- Historical data of India Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market until 2025.
- Historical data of India Earth Moving Equipment Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Earthmoving Equipment Market, until 2025.
- Historical data of India Material Handling Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Material Handling Market, until 2025.
- Historical data of India Dump Trucks Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Dump Trucks Market, until 2025.
- Historical data of India Aerial Work Platform Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Aerial Work Platform Market, until 2025.
- Historical data of India Road Construction Equipment Market for the Period 2016-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of India Road Construction Equipment Market, until 2025.
- Historical and Forecast data of India Construction Equipment Market, By Applications for the Period 2016-2025.
- Historical and Forecast data of India Construction Equipment Market, By Regions for the Period 2016-2025.
- Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle
- Market Drivers and Restraints.
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Market Share, by Players
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
By Equipment Types:
- Crane
- Mobile Crane
- Crawler Crane
- Tower Crane
- Construction Tractors & Bulldozers
- Earth Moving
- Loader
- Backhoe Loader
- Wheeled Loader
- Skid Steer Loader
- Compact Track Loader
- Excavator
- Tracked Excavator
- Mini Excavator
- Wheeled Excavator
- Motor Grader
- Material Handling
- Forklift
- Telescopic Handler
- Dump Trucks
- Aerial Work Platform
- Articulated Boom Lift
- Telescopic Boom Lift
- Scissor Lifts
- Road Construction Equipment
- Paver
- Road Roller
By Applications:
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Others
By Regions:
- Eastern
- Western
- Northern
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
- Ashok Leyland Limited
- BEML Ltd.
- Caterpillar Incorporation
- Escorts Group
- Hyundai Construction Equipment
- JCB India Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
- Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Tata Motors Ltd
- Terex Corporation
- VE Commercial Vehicles Limited
- Voltas Ltd.
- Volvo Construction Equipment
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0jqua
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article