India Construction Industry Report 2024: Robust Growth with CAGR of 6% Forecast During 2024-2033, with Market Set to Reach US$1.39 Trillion by 2033

India's construction industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, fueled by the government's emphasis on infrastructure development, increased foreign investment, rapid urbanization, and the sector's own expansion. The momentum is further supported by Budget 2023, which prioritized the construction sector with a substantial allocation of nearly Rs. 10 trillion (US$ 120.5 billion) for infrastructure. In addition, the government's simplification of GST aims to strengthen the real estate sector, making it more resilient and accessible.



Significant growth was experienced in the construction sector in 2023, primarily driven by government investments aimed at completing large infrastructure projects before the 2024 elections. In addition, investments in power, transportation, and housing projects are expected to further stimulate industry expansion in the following years. Moreover, the focus on investments in the renewable energy sector is in line with the government's target to increase renewable energy capacity by 2030, promising additional growth opportunities for the sector.



Foreign direct investment (FDI) is another key growth driver, with the government's liberalization policy allowing 100% FDI in almost all construction sectors. This move has made real estate the third largest sector for FDI inflows. Notably, between April 2000 and September 2022, India's construction sector attracted $26 billion in FDI for development purposes, with an additional $29 billion going into construction activities.



The market size of India's construction industry wass estimated to be around $778 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% from 2024 to 2033, reaching US$ 1.393 trillion in 2033.



