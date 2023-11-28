India Cord Blood Banking Market Analysis Report 2023 - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Cord Blood Banking Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India cord blood banking market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth to 2028

The cord blood banking market in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors that highlight the increasing awareness and demand for cord blood preservation services. Cord blood contains valuable stem cells that can be used in treating a wide range of diseases, including blood disorders, immune system disorders, and certain types of cancer. The growth in demand for these services can be attributed to several key factors.

Rising Awareness: There has been a notable increase in awareness among parents in India regarding the benefits of cord blood banking. Many families are choosing to store their child's cord blood as a potential source of treatment for various conditions. High-risk pregnancies and the need for cord blood stem cells to address potential complications have contributed to this awareness.

Online Information: The internet has played a significant role in disseminating information about cord blood banking. Cord blood banking companies and organizations have created online resources and websites that provide comprehensive information about the process and potential advantages of cord blood banking. Major cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, have shown the highest interest in cord blood banking.

Health Awareness: The growing prevalence of diseases such as blood disorders, immune system disorders, and certain types of cancer in India has heightened awareness of the importance of cord blood banking. With increased access to information through social media and the internet, Indians are becoming more informed about the significance of preserving cord blood for potential future treatments.

Prevalence of Diseases: India has seen a rise in the number of cancer cases, including breast, lung, and cervical cancer. This increase has driven the demand for cord blood stem cells, which can support overall health and well-being. Conditions like severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) are also prevalent in India and can be treated with cord blood stem cells, further boosting demand.

Disposable Income: The increase in disposable income among Indian households has made cord blood banking services more accessible. Families with higher disposable incomes are more willing to invest in the health and well-being of their children, making cord blood banking an attractive option. As per the National Statistical Office (NSO), per capita monthly income in India has witnessed growth.

The combination of these factors has led to a significant rise in the demand for cord blood banking services in India, with more families recognizing the potential benefits of preserving cord blood for future medical needs.

Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

LifeCell International Pvt Ltd.

Cordlife Sciences India Pvt Ltd.

Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd./ India .

India Cord Blood Banking Market, By Service:

Sample Preservation & Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection & Transportation

India Cord Blood Banking Market, By Component:

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

India Cord Blood Banking Market, By Application:

Cancer Disease

Diabetes

Blood Disease

Immune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

India Cord Blood Banking Market, By Sector:

Public Cord Blood Bank

Private Cord Blood Bank

India Cord Blood Banking Market, By Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

