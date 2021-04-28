India Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Established Market Giants and New Entrants Such as Adani Group, Bridge Data Centres, Colt DCS, Equinix, PDG & Mantra DCs

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026.



The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021.

In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai. The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India.

The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.

India Data Center Market Segmentation



The india data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud and big analytics workload is expected to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is likely to influence market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are likely to prefer servers that reduce space in the data center environment without affecting performance. The market is expected to witness the growth of white-box server systems as enterprises are keen to adopt server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP).



GEOGRAPHY



Maharashtra is a major data center development destination in India. Mumbai is the leading city for data center development, followed by Chennai. AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google have a physical presence in Mumbai. Colt DCS is developing the largest data center in Mumbai with a total power capacity of over 100 MW. Favorable government incentives and high IT connectivity are the major factors influencing data center development in Maharastra. Mumbai is a major location, with high submarine cable deployments that connect to key markets and regions across the world. In April 2020, Google announced an investment of around $400 million in the deployment of Blue-Raman cable, which connects India with Israel and Italy.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The India data center market consists of several IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure providers. Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Cummins are some major IT and support infrastructure providers.

Infrastructure vendors are likely to offer innovative products that help to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency during the forecast period. The market is also likely to witness high demand for UPS and generators of varied capacities in small, medium, and large data centers.

The demand for high-capacity systems with 2N redundant configuration is expected to increase over the next few years. The India data center market is witnessing intense competition among local service providers as several operators are rapidly expanding their operations. New market entrants are offering tough competition to established players.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in India?

2. What is the India data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

3. What are the key drivers and trends in the Indian data center market?

4. Who are the new entrants in the India data center market?

5. Which are the prominent destinations for data center investments in India?

6. Which security challenges are faced by data center infrastructure providers?

