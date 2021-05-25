India Defence Market Report 2021: India Aims to Increase its Defence Production Output to $25 Billion, Including Exports of $5 Billion / FY 2021-2022 Budget's Capital Allocation was Hiked by 18.7%
May 25, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Privatisation Thrust and Geopolitical Situation Transforming the Indian Defence Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Defence market represents accessible cumulative capital and revenue acquisition opportunity of $306.95 billion from 2021 to 2030.
India aims to increase its defence production output to $25 billion, including exports of $5 billion. Simultaneously, the FY 2021-2022 defence budget's capital allocation was hiked by 18.7% to provide for modernisation.
The Indian defence market is at the cusp of a revolution, with the introduction of policy changes that promise to reduce program delays and speed up acquisition. Provisions such as allowing leasing of equipment and waiver of offset requirements in government-to-government deals also hold promise in the upcoming decade.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has also set a target of doubling defence production and increasing defence exports by 5 times by 2025. To ensure that these goals are achieved, the MoD is pushing for enhancing private-sector participation to create a level-playing field and is also taking other steps such as corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board. Successful implementation of the envisaged measures will have a long-lasting effect on the defence industry and the competitive landscape.
Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) that have not delivered as per expectation have traditionally dominated the Indian defence market. As a result, India imports an estimated 70% of its defence needs. The acquisition cycle has also been long blamed for being inefficient resulting in delayed or cancelled contracts.
Consequently, the Indian defence forces suffer from an inventory shortfall and operate legacy equipment. While the call for defence reforms has been a long-stated need, the effect of the faceoff with China and the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact have now seen the government change its stance.
The Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, along with Atmanirbhar reforms, aims to increase private sector participation with a view to hold DPSUs to greater accountability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Strategic Imperative on India Defence Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Growth Drivers for Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030
- Restraints to Growth for Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030
- Key Predictions
3. Research Scope and Methodology
- Indian Defence Market, 2021- 2030 Research Scope
- Indian Defence Market Segmentation
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. Defence Industry Landscape
- Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Public Sector
- Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Domestic OEMs
- Indian Defence Industry Landscape - Foreign OEMs
5. Market Drivers and Restraints
6. Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020
7. Key Programmes
- IAF
- Indian Navy
- Indian Navy: Submarine Arm
- Indian Navy: Naval Aviation
- Indian Army
8. Defence Market Analysis
- Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Overall Allocation
- Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Revenue Expenditure
- Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Capital Outlay
- Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Defence Pensions
- Defence Budget 2021- 2022 - Summary
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Defence Market Size Forecast
- Defence Market Segmentation
- Opportunity Analysis
9. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape - Foreign Participants
- Competitive Landscape - Government Participants
- Competitive Landscape - Emerging Indian Companies
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging on DAP 2020 and Atmanirbhar Reforms, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: High-value Acquisitions Programs, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Tapping the Defence Exports Thrust by the Government, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4: Security and Digitalisation Market, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 5: Integrated Aftermarket Services, 2021
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmuihl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]markets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article