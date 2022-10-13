India Diesel Genset (DG) Markets Report 2022-2028: Demand for Power in Construction Projects, Focus on New Technology, & Increase Spending on Infrastructure

DUBLIN , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Diesel Genset Market, By Rating, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018- 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Diesel Genset Market was valued at USD905.03 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.63% owing to the growing manufacturing industry and demand for power in construction projects.



The diesel generator or diesel Genset (DG) produces electrical energy by combining a diesel engine and an electric generator. It has been engineered to run on diesel fuel. The diesel generators are utilized in places where there is no access to electricity or as a backup power source.

The three applications of diesel generators are prime power, backup power, and peak shaving. The principal source of electricity is the prime power, which is built for long-term use. A remote construction site, rock crushing units, and other examples of prime power are the most typical.

The backup power, also known as a standby generator, is used to provide electricity and begins operating automatically within seconds. High-rise residential structures, commercial towers, and railway stations all have backup power generators. Peak shaving, on the other hand, is a type of demand-side management or load management device that is used to balance the power supply on the network with the electricity load by adjusting or managing the load.

Government Initiative

During the power outage, the diesel generator is critical in ensuring that things were manufactured without interruption. The Union government, in collaboration with state governments, recently announced a new plan for the Diesel Genset market.

According to a new initiative presented by the Tamil Nadu government, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) might earn a subsidy of USD6.5 thousand on the entire cost of a 320 KVA power generator. Previously, people who used 125KVA gensets were entitled to this level of subsidy, which was equal to 25% of the total cost of the generator.

In addition, the Union Budget 2022 has a strong emphasis on healthcare, telecommunications, railways, new inventions, Make in India, and the AatmaNirbhar Bharat program, among other initiatives aimed at increasing the production and use of generators in the Indian market. As a result, the government programs aid in the growth of the diesel generator business.

Genset Used in Power Grid

The power grid is used to produce electrical power using coal and to distribute electricity to the end-user. However, the grid is being impacted by a coal scarcity, as seen in the year 2021, as well as growing demand from end-users. Although the coastal region has been plagued by random cyclones such as Phethai, Gaja, Titli, Ockhi, and others in the previous five years, as well as unpredictable earthquakes, which have impacted millions of people and the region's electrical generation.

As a result, the increasing installation of backup power systems, as well as the strengthening of consumer inclination and awareness toward economical and dependable backup power solutions, will fuel the expansion of the India Diesel Genset market. Diesel generators can perform their operation few hours to several weeks, or until the grid is restored. As a result, diesel Genset companies have a promising future.

Increase spending on Infrastructure

The diesel generator is used in highways, metros, trains, and many other infrastructure projects to ensure a constant supply of electricity and uninterrupted operations. For example, DG sets are used in remote area road construction projects to provide continuous energy and complete the project on time, and Indian Railways are planning to install diesel generators to power air conditioners in trains in the next years.

In addition, metro rail projects are a key opportunity for DG sets in the coming years, with a new metro rail policy on the horizon and every major city in India planning to build a metro rail network. In the event of a power failure, each metro station would require DG sets as a backup.

Focus on New Technology

The requirement for a constant and reliable source of electricity, as well as increased urbanization and industrialization, are propelling the India diesel generator market forward. However, strict government regulations aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from diesel generators, as well as the rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector, are impeding the market's growth and harming the environment, as well as driving up maintenance and operating costs.

On the other hand, firms are now focusing on increasing technological advances in diesel generators, as well as rising energy demand from various end-use sectors, which are likely to provide excellent growth opportunities for leading corporations in the next years.

