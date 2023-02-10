India Digital Healthcare Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Healthcare Market in India 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital healthcare market in India was valued at INR 524.97 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 2,528.69 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 28.50% during the 2022 - 2027 period.

Indians have been pushed to embrace digital transformation and reconsider current healthcare trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 60% of patients and 65% of physicians now favor digital platforms over in-person consultations. The rapid penetration of smartphones and the Internet, coupled with supportive government policies, has propelled the growth of the market.



Segment insights:



Digital fitness & well-being and e-health are the two segments that make up the market. In 2021, the digital fitness and well-being category generated 81.69% of the total revenue. An Indian millennial on average spends 4,000 INR per month on health and fitness.

By 2027, the E-health segment, which contributed 18.31% of the total revenue in 2021, is predicted to hold an 18.75% market share. When it comes to the adoption of mobile health, India is the second-most advanced developing country.



Market Influencers:



The market has expanded recently because of patients adopting digital healthcare solutions due to increased patient awareness, increased demand for information access, and an emphasis on the openness of treatment and diagnosis processes. Value-based healthcare services are being promoted in India to provide patients with the greatest results at the lowest possible cost.

The FDI policies of the Indian government are promoting international collaboration. A consistent rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the healthcare sector has led to a global focus on investments, product innovation, medical tourism, and local cooperation in the nation's healthcare industry.



Impact of COVID-19:



India's healthcare environment has undergone a paradigm shift because of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the digital transformation of the Indian healthcare system even more. Digital healthcare solutions have become the main way to receive healthcare services due to the statewide lockdown and movement restrictions.

Because of concerns that in-person consultations may raise people's chances of contracting the virus, people's preferences have switched toward online consultations. The government's support for telemedicine has greatly increased the need for digital healthcare solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Digital healthcare market in India - An overview

4.1.1. Digital healthcare market in India - size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)

4.1.2. Healthcare expenditure per person

4.1.3. Public vs Private spendings in healthcare expenses



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

5.1. Digital healthcare market in India - segmentation

5.1.1. Digital healthcare market share based on type

5.1.2. Digital fitness and well being market size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)

5.1.3. E-health market size and growth forecast (FY 2020 - FY 2027e)



Chapter 6: Technology Landscape

6.1. Key technologies

6.2. Tech-stack of key companies



Chapter 7: COVID-19 Impact

7.1. Key trends

7.2. Key highlights



Chapter 8: Market Opportunities

8.1. Market opportunities



Chapter 9: Market Opportunities

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges



Chapter 10: Government Initiatives and Regulations

10.1. Government initiatives



Chapter 11: Competitive landscape

11.1. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd.

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

11.2. DocEngage Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

11.3. Gem3s Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.4. Lybrate India Pvt. Ltd

11.5. NovoCura Tech Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (mfine)

11.6. Philips India Limited

11.7. Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.8. Cerner Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11.9. Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

11.10. Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



Chapter 12: Funding

12.1. Funding amount of Indian Healthcare start-ups

12.2. Funding deal counts of Indian Healthcare start-ups



Chapter 13: Company Benchmarking



Chapter 14: Recent developments



Chapter 15: Emerging start-ups

