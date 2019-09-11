India Domestic Water Heaters Market, FY2019 to FY2024
Sep 11, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Domestic Water Heaters Market, Forecast to FY2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to analyze and forecast the Indian domestic water heaters market for the period FY2019 to FY2024.
Water Heaters are among the fastest growing home appliances that provide a continual supply of hot water. Typical domestic uses of hot water include cooking, cleaning, bathing, and space heating. The growth of the water heaters market in India is led by an increasing number of new residential units, rising per capita disposable income, improving standard of living, and technological advancements.
This research study on the water heaters market in India offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product type (electric storage water heaters, electric instant water heaters, electric tankless water heaters, solar water heaters, and gas water heaters); key end-user segments (residential, commercial, and others); and regions (North, South, East and West).
The report covers the market landscape and analyzes its growth prospects over the coming years. It also includes a discussion on the key companies operating in this market. Further, it makes forecasts for the period covering FY2019 to FY2024 and presents a future outlook for the market, which makes it an invaluable resource for industry executives; marketing, sales and product managers; analysts; and other people looking for key industry data along with readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.
Some of the major participants operating in the Indian water heater market include Racold Thermo Private Limited, V-Guard Industries Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Havells India Limited, A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., and Usha International Ltd.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the current market size and segmentation by type of product, region, and end user?
- What is the future growth potential of Water Heaters in India? What will be the major drivers and trends impacting the market?
- What is the industry structure and how is the competitive environment?
- Where are the key growth opportunities and how can brands capitalize on them?
- What is the current distribution structure and how is it going to change in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation By Product Type
- Market Segmentation By Storage Capacity
- Market Segmentation By End Users
- Market Segmentation By Region
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Domestic Water Heaters Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends-Total Domestic Water Heaters Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End users
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Dynamics
- Ecosystem and Key Stakeholders
- Key Buying Factors
- Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Domestic Water Heaters Market
6. Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Key Market Participants-Profiling
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Energy-efficient Water Heaters to Play a Critical Role
- Growth Opportunity 2-Solar Water Heaters Gaining Prominence
- Growth Opportunity 3-Tankless Water Heaters will be the Fastest Growing Segment
- Growth Opportunity 4-Demand for Smart and Intelligent Water Heaters will Increase
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Electric Storage Water Heaters Segment Analysis
- Electric Storage Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Electric Storage Water Heaters
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Electric Storage Water Heaters
9. Electric Instant Water Heaters Segment Analysis
- Electric Instant Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Electric Instant Water Heaters
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Electric Instant Water Heaters
10. Electric Tankless Water Heaters Segment Analysis
- Electric Tankless Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Solar Water Heaters Segment Analysis
- Solar Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Solar Water Heaters
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Solar Water Heaters
12. Gas Water Heaters Segment Analysis
- Gas Water Heaters Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Storage Capacity-Gas Water Heaters
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Storage Capacity-Gas Water Heaters
13. Northern Region Analysis
- Northern Region-Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
14. Southern Region Analysis
- Southern Region-Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
15. Eastern Region Analysis
- Eastern Region-Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
16. Western Region Analysis
- Western Region-Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
17. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
18. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AO Smith
- Bajaj Electrical
- Crompton
- EMMVEE
- Ferroli
- Haier
- Havells
- HSIL
- Inter Solar System
- Maharaja
- Orient
- Polycab
- Racold
- Singer
- Spherehot
- Surya
- Usha
- V-Guard
- Venus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkmvxx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article