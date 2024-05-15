India Drone Market worth $1,437 Million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136782206

India Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 654 Million Estimated Value by 2029 $ 1,437 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Point of Sale, Application, Systems and Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited payload capacity Key Market Opportunities Rising use of drones in logistics industry Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on precision farming

India Drone Market- By System

By system, the Platform systems segment is expected to lead the market. There's a growing demand for drones across various sectors such as agriculture, defense, entertainment, and delivery services. Platform systems are the core components of drones, including the airframe, propulsion system, and avionics and software. Expanding these sectors could lead to higher investment in the development and procurement of drones, directly affecting the market size of platform systems.

India Drone Market- By Platform

The platform, Civil, and Commercial segments are expected to lead the market in volume (Units), but in market size (USD Million), the defense segment will lead the market. Civil and commercial usage, including agriculture, energy, and construction, shows a balanced spread, reflecting the technology's cross-sectoral adoption. Small and tactical class drones are preferred for their versatility and lower operational costs, aligning with global trends towards more compact and efficient UAVs for both military and civilian uses. This market distribution underscores the strategic importance of drones in national defense, the growing commercial applications, and the potential for further expansion into various industries.

India Drone Market- By Industry

By Industry, the defense and Security segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the India drone market in 2024. The defense and security sector dominates the Indian drone industry due to its critical role in national security and the strategic advantages drones offer. With regional security challenges, the need for heightened surveillance and reconnaissance, and the delivery of payload to border areas, India has prioritized the adoption of drones for defense purposes. The government's emphasis on self-reliance in defense technology further bolsters this sector's market share, as drones become integral to modern military operations and border management, leading to significant investment in this technology.

Major Service providers in the Indian drone companies are India-based drone manufacturing companies, such as Paras Aerospace (India), ideaforge Technology Ltd. (India), Throttle Aerospace Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Garuda Aerospace (India), Asteria Aerospace Limited (India), General Aeronautics (India), and Newspace Research Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Iotechworld (India), Adani Defense and Aerospace (India), Tata Advanced Systems Limited (India), Thanos (India), Dhaksha Unmanned Systems (India), Marut Dronetech Private Limited (India), Hubblefly Technologies (India), Raphe (India) like more than 25 companies have been analyzed based on different parameters, including product portfolios, recent developments, business strategies, and organic and inorganic growth, among others.

