India E-commerce Logistics Industry is expected to reach INR 492.4 Bn by 2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 22, 2021

With rural population accounting for around two-thirds of the Indian population, coupled with affordability of smart phones and data plans, e-commerce logistic opportunities will gain steam in the future.

Updated Technology such as GPS Monitored Robots, Drones, Inbuilt RFID, GPS, IoT, telematics will be used for tracking Inventory and delivering products in the future.

Significant investments in digital channels across Indian languages are expected to rise in the near future. Further, the Government of India's push towards digital initiatives is expected to accelerate outreach and adoption of digital wallets.

Rise in demand from Tier 2 and below cities: Currently most of the demand comes from metro and tier I cities. However, by 2025 this trend is expected to change, as tier II and lesser cities are emerging as new demand centers owing to higher internet penetration. Hence, it is estimated that in the next five years, a high proportion of demand is expected to come from tier II and below cities primarily due to cheap data plans, increase in usage of Smartphone, rise in per capita income and increasing propensity to purchase online in these areas.

Technological Disruptions: The pace of new technological innovations has been extremely rapid in India. Companies are embracing advanced technologies to meet higher consumer expectations. To keep pace with digital commerce, technological disruptions are revolutionizing the e-commerce supply chain industry. Technologies such as IoT, advanced algorithms, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are emerging to streamline operations of the companies.

Expansion of Supply Chain Network: With the increasing potential of local and zonal shipments, large E-commerce logistic companies are focusing on establishing new Fulfillment Centers near the end consumers to increase speed of delivery and to cater to larger parcel sizes. Moreover, With Tier II and beyond cities driving the growth, several e-retailers are looking at expanding their network via strategic alliances and logistics partnerships in these areas.

The report titled "Indian E-commerce Logistics Industry Outlook to 2025- Driven by Changing Shopping Patterns and Increasing Demand of Fast Delivery Services" by Ken Research suggested that the E-commerce Logistics Industry of India is expected to grow in the near future due to increased demand from Tier 2 and below cities owing to increased internet penetration in these areas. Moreover, changing shopping patterns, increasing requirement of fast delivery services and usage of AI, Big Data analytics, and Block chain Technology to improve the customer experience will also play major role in the industry's future growth. The Industry is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 23.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period FY'2020-FY'2025F.

Key Segmentations Covered in India E-commerce Logistics Industry

By Shipment Location (Number of Shipments)

Domestic



International

By Type of Logistics Player (Revenue)

Third Party Logistics



In-House Logistics

By Major Product Categories (GMV)

Electronics



Apparel



House Furnishing



Personal Care



Books



Others

By Delivery Time (Number of Shipments)

Same Day Delivery



One Day Delivery



Two-Four Day Delivery



Four and More than Four Day Delivery

By Cities (Number of Shipments)

Delhi /NCR

/NCR

Bangalore



Mumbai



Hyderabad



Chennai



Kolkata



Ahmadabad



Others

By Payment Mode (Number of Shipments)

Cash on Delivery



Pre-paid

By Product Return Rate (Number of Shipments)

Accepted



Return/Replaced



Wrong Item Received





Product Not Matching





Damaged Product





Others

Key Target Audience:

E-commerce Companies

Third Party Logistic Companies

Potential Market Entrants

E-Retailers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – FY'2015-FY'2020

– FY'2015-FY'2020 Forecast Period – FY'2020-FY'2025F

Companies Mentioned:

ATS

E-Kart

Delhivery

Ecom Express

Bluedart

Xpressbees

DTDC-Dotzot

Shadowfax

Safeexpress

United Parcel Service

Gati

Go-Javas

DHL

Fedex

Aramex

Key Topics

Covered in the Report

India E-commerce Logistics Industry Market Size by Revenues and Number of Shipments.

India E-commerce Warehousing Industry

Trends and Development governing the Industry

Operating Model in E-commerce Logistics Market

Government Initiatives to boost the E-commerce Logistics Industry

India E-commerce Logistics Industry Market Segmentation basis Domestic /International Shipments, Type of Logistics Player, Major Product Categories, Delivery Time, Cities, Payment Mode and Product Return Rate.

Challenges faced by India E-commerce Logistics Industry

COVID Impact on India E-commerce Logistics Industry

Cost Component Analysis of the Industry

Investment Analysis

India E-commerce Logistics Industry

India E-commerce Industry

India E-commerce Growth Drivers

India E-commerce Payment modes

India E-commerce Major Players

India E-commerce Logistics Major Players

India ATS Market Share

India E-kart Market Share

E-commerce Warehousing

Investment in E-commerce Logistics

India E-commerce Market Segmentation

India COVID Impact on Consumer Behavior

India E-commerce Industry COVID Impact

India COVID Government Initiatives

India Warehouses Concentration

India Internet Penetration

India E-commerce Key Trends

India E-commerce Logistics Key Trends

India E-commerce Logistics Key Developments

India E-commerce Logistics Investments

India E-commerce Logistics Operating Model

India E-commerce Certifications and Policies

India E-commerce Logistics Value Added Services

India E-commerce Fulfillment Centers

Reverse Logistics Optimization Strategies

India Restaurant Investment Cost

Smart Logistic Strategies

Big Data Analytics E-commerce Logistics India

India E-commerce Logistics Promotion Techniques

India E-commerce Logistics Market Size

India E-commerce Average Order size

AI India E-commerce Logistics

Cross Comparison of Major Players basis Operational and Financial Parameters

Cross Comparison of Major Players basis Business Landscape

Cross Comparison of Major Players based on Strength and Weaknesses

Future Technological Disruptions in the Industry

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025

Related Reports

Competitive Landscape of Top 8 Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Companies and Leading 5 E-Commerce Marketplace Platform: Basis GMV, GMV Split, Order Volume, Shipment Profile, Logistics Cost, Network, Fleets and Customer Profiles

The industry is witnessing huge investments by e-commerce players in logistics to ensure time-bound delivery. Jakarta, Surabaya, Sulawesi, Bandung, Kalimantan are the key hubs for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. Emerging business opportunities in the market have led to the entry of new players in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping.

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road , Sea and Air Freight Forwarding; Domestic and International Freight, Major Flow Corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, CFS / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users (Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express & Parcel Market , and, E-commerce Logistics

The report covers the overall size and future outlook of UAE Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Courier Express and Parcel, 3PL and E Commerce Logistics market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Express Logistics Companies in UAE. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

India Logistics Market Outlook to FY24–Driven by Government Infrastructure Push, New Age Logistics Startups, and Technology Innovation

The report covers various aspects including the current logistics scenario in India, its components viz, freight transportation, warehousing, CEP, VAS, and cold chain industries, the issues and challenges, major growth drivers, investment in infrastructure, tech disruptions and innovations, and competitive benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.

