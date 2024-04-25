India E-learning Market is Set to Dominate the Education Landscape - More than $28.46 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Creating Buzz in the Industry.

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the India e-learning market is growing at a CAGR of 18.57% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/report/india-e-learning-market-focused-insights

India E-learning Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

India E-Learning Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $28.46 Billion Market Size (2023) $10.24 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 18.57 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The e-learning market in India is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing internet penetration, digitalization initiatives, and a growing demand for accessible and flexible learning solutions. With over a billion people and a large youth demographic, India presents a vast market for e-learning offerings. These offerings include a wide range of online courses, certification programs, and skill development modules tailored to meet the diverse learning demands from students, professionals, and lifelong learners across various domains. The e-learning market in India is witnessing remarkable growth because of the increasing penetration of the internet, widespread availability of internet-enabled devices, and a growing youth demographic. Among the prominent players dominating this market are Udemy, Think & Learn (BYJU'S), Coursera, 2U (edX), and Sorting Hat Technologies (Unacademy). These companies have established themselves as leaders in the field, leveraging adaptive learning platforms and employing aggressive marketing strategies to maintain their competitive edge.

Key Developments

On March 21, 2024 , The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), known for developing sustainable ecosystems for cloud-native software, partnered with Udemy. Revealed at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024, this collaboration aims to provide endorsed content tailored to CNCF's vast audience, comprising over 233,000 project contributors and numerous current and aspiring cloud-native developers worldwide. The initiative seeks to assist them in preparing for several CNCF certification exams.

Market Trends

The integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) with e-learning platforms has been a growing trend in India. AR and VR technologies offer immersive experiences that can significantly enhance the learning process by providing interactive simulations, 3D models, and virtual environments. These immersive experiences can help learners better understand complex concepts, particularly in subjects such as science, engineering, and medicine. For example, VR simulations can provide hands-on training for technical skills such as automotive repair, welding, or healthcare procedures. This can be relevant in India, where there is a growing demand for skilled labor across industries. In addition, AR and VR can be valuable tools for skill development and vocational training.

For instance, Akshay Rathod, the founder and CEO of Firebird VR, a Virtual Reality Solutions start-up based in Pune, India, is developing a new platform "GuruVR." The company has partnered with 28 institutions in and around Pune. Students are utilizing GuruVR to explore a range of subjects, including robotic arms and quantum physics, to transform the way students educate by giving them virtual tours and lessons. VR technology in e-learning can transport students on virtual adventures to places that are hard to reach or impossible to visit physically, such as ancient ruins, outer space, or ocean depths. Hence, the increasing embrace of AR and VR technology will fuel growth in the Indian e-learning market during the forecast period.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/report/india-e-learning-market-focused-insights

Segmentation & Forecast

Delivery Mode Market Insights (2023-2029) Packaged Content LMS Other

Learning Mode Market Insights (2023-2029) Self-Paced Instructor-Led

Function Type Market Insights (2023-2029) Training Testing

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029) Corporate Higher Education K-12 Government Vocational



Key Vendors

BYJU's

Khan Academy

NIIT

Simplilearn

Udemy

Unacademy

UpGrad

Vedantu

Other Prominent Vendors

Educart

Doubtnut

Elpis Technology Solutions

edX

Coursera

LinkedIn Learning

EDUCBA

Excelsoft

K12 Techno Services

Moodle

Paradiso Solutions

Physics Wallah

Skillzcafe

Testbook

Adda247

Compunnel

Cuemath

Educomp

Embibe

Entri

Extramarks

K8 School

NextEducation

Orion Edutech

Shezartech

Skill-Lync

Vidyakul

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/report/india-e-learning-market-focused-insights

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How large is the India e-learning market?

e-learning market? What are the latest trends in the India e-learning market?

e-learning market? What key areas should India e-learning companies invest in to sustain in the market?

e-learning companies invest in to sustain in the market? Which learning mode has the largest share in the India e-learning market?

e-learning market? Which end-user provides highest business opportunities in the India e-learning market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: India E-learning Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: India E-learning Market Segmentation Data

Delivery Mode Market Insights (2023-2029)

Packaged Content

LMS

Other

Learning Mode Market Insights (2023-2029)

Self-Paced

Instructor-Led

Function Type Market Insights (2023-2029)

Training

Testing

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

Corporate

Higher Education

K-12

Government

Vocational

CHAPTER – 3: India E-learning Market Prospects & Opportunities

India E-learning Market Drivers

India E-learning Market Trends

India E-learning Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: India E-learning Market Overview

India E-learning Market- Competitive Landscape

India E-learning Market - Key Players

India E-learning Market - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER – 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

Arizton

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

APAC E-learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

https://www.focusreports.store/report/apac-e-learning-market-focused-insights

U.S. E-Learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-e-learning-market-focused-insights

Europe E-learning Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

https://www.focusreports.store/report/europe-e-learning-market-focused-insights

About Focused Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397550/e_learning_market_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4513442/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence