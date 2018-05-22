India E Pharmacy Market Opportunity Outlook 2024: E-Healthcare & Digital India Initiatives by the Government

The report on India E-Pharmacy Market' provides a detailed insight into the current scenario of the e-pharmacy in India. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, trends, benefits and consumer behavior analysis of the segment with special emphasis on the key opportunity areas that yet remain untapped.

The report also provides the latest and updated details regarding legal requirements and cost analysis of starting an online pharmacy in India. The report concludes with challenges that the Indian online pharmacy market currently faces and changes that could be made to ensure maximum profitability in this highly lucrative segment.

Report Highlights:

Overview of Internet Usage and E - Commerce in India

Vital Aspects of the Indian E - Pharmacy Industry

Telemedicine and E - Pharmacy

Opportunities in the Indian E - Pharmacy Market: US$ 3 Billion

Types of E - Pharmacy Business Models

E - Pharmacy Supply Chain Overview

Consumer Behavior Analysis and E - Pharmacy Market Potential

E-Commerce has today become a thriving industry in India, with stiff competition among global and domestic industry giants like Amazon and Flipkart to gain major portion of the market share. Among the several segments of e-commerce, one that remains widely untapped with tremendous potential in the future is the online pharmacy market or E-Pharmacy.



E-pharmacies are recent entrants in the Indian e-commerce industry landscape, with it receiving increased attention from government and investors in the last three to five years. Today, the E-pharmacy market potential is worth over a Billion dollar with more than 30 startups assisting the growth of this segment in various regions of India.



India currently has over 850,000 independent pharmacy retail stores that are able to meet only 60% of the total domestic therapeutic demand. These traditional Brick and Mortal Retail pharmacies are currently responsible for 99% of the pharmaceutical sales annually with online pharmacy contributing to only 1% of the total therapeutic sales.



The online pharmacy market is slowly gaining momentum in the E-commerce industry space with it showing an impressive market penetration rate in both the rural and urban regions of India. Several entrepreneurs and investors are keen on taking the initiative to be a part of the rapidly rising E - pharmacy industry. Recent laws regarding the regulation of online pharmacy has led to impressive funding and investments in startups and ventures entering the Indian E - pharmacy segment. This presents an excellent opportunity for online pharmacies to exploit the lucrative segment for higher profitability.



The Indian E - pharmacy market growth is fuelled by the rise in the number of Indian population suffering from chronic clinical indications like diabetes, hypertension, Asthma and Obesity, leading to an increased demand for therapeutics. Further, government initiatives and programmes such as the digital India, Jan Aushadhi programmes for promotion of generic medicines, telemedicine and E - healthcare initiatives to provide quality healthcare and medications to rural parts of India (Where more than 60% of the Indian population Resides ) are key parameters that make the e- pharmacy segment, a burgeoning market of the future. Inspite of being a novel segment in the Indian E - commerce industry, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 20%, crossing the US$ 3 Billion mark by 2024.



Key Topics Covered:



1. E - Commerce & the Emergence of E - Pharmacy in India

1.1 Overview of Internet Usage & E - Commerce in India

1.2 E - Pharmacy - A Burgeoning Market



2. Vital Aspects of the Indian E - Pharmacy Industry

2.1 Objectives of the Indian E - Pharmacy Market

2.2 Benefits of E- Pharmacies to the Indian Healthcare Sector

2.3 Benefits of E - Pharmacies to Consumers (Patients)

2.4 Benefits of E - Pharmacy to Vendors



3. Telemedicine & E - Pharmacy: A boon for Rural Healthcare in India

3.1 Overview of Telemedicine in India

3.2 Role & Importance of E - Pharmacy in Telemedicine



4. Opportunities in the Indian E - Pharmacy Market

4.1 Employment Opportunities

4.2 Patient's Accessibility to Therapeutics

4.3 Rise in Demand for Rare Therapeutics in both Urban & Rural Areas of India

4.4 Opportunity to Improve the Overall Healthcare Quality in India

4.5 E-Healthcare & Digital India Initiatives by Government

4.6 Internet Proliferation to Boost Online E-Pharmacy



5. Current Scenario of the Indian Pharmaceutical Market & the Role of E - pharmacy

5.1 Market Size of the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector

5.1.1 Increasing Burden of Non Communicable Disease in India

5.1.2 Economic Impact of Disease in India & Current Challenges

5.2 Role of E - Pharmacy in Providing Solution to Challenges Faced By Retail Pharmacy



6. Market Trends Supporting the Growth of E - Pharmacy in India

6.1 Rural & Urban Internet Users Growth

6.2 Rising Awareness among Indian Population Regarding Online Shopping



7. Types of E - Pharmacy Business Models

7.1 Inventory/Warehouse Based Model

7.2 Market Place Based Model



8. E - Pharma Supply Chain Overview

8.1 Getting Products (Pharmaceuticals) From Manufacturers to Warehouse & Warehouse Management

8.2 Dispensing, Packaging & Labeling of Pharmaceutical Product

8.3 Logistics & Delivery to End Destination

8.3.1 Outsourced Logistics

8.3.2 In House Logistic Operation

8.3.3 Brick & Mortar Online Retail

8.4 Delivery to Customers, Feedback & Customer Service



9. Starting an Online Pharmacy Store in India - Requirements & Cost Analysis

9.1 Technical Requirements

9.1.1 Consumer Interface & E - Pharmacy Website

9.1.2 E- Pharmacy Mobile Application

9.2 Staff Requirement (for a single Warehouse)

9.3 Other Key Requirements



10. Funding & Investment of Key Indian E - Pharmacies



11. Legal Requirements for Opening an Online E-Pharma Business

11.1 Rules Regarding Shipping of Drugs across Indian States

11.2 Rules Regarding Export of Drugs/Therapeutics to International Markets

11.3 Rules Concerning the E- Pharmacy Industry



12. Consumer Behavior Analysis & E - Pharmacy Market Potential

12.1 Consumer's Perception Regarding E Pharmacy in India

12.2 Physician's Perception Regarding E pharmacy



13. Growth Driving Parameters of the Indian E Pharmacy Market



14. Growth Restraining Factors of the Indian E - pharmacy Market



15. Future Forecast of E Pharmacy in India



16. Competitive Analysis of the Indian E- Pharmacy Market

16.1 NetMeds

16.2 1mg

16.3 Apollo Pharmacy

16.4 Healthkart

16.5 PharmEasy

16.6 MyraMed

16.7 MedsonWay

16.8 Care On Go

16.9 Metapharmacy.in

16.10 Medidart.com

16.11 Buydrug.in

16.12 Medplusmart

16.13 mChemist



