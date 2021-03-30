India Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Report 2021: Two-wheeler Segment is Witnessing the Emergence of a Number of Start-ups, which is Driving Competition and Advancements in Technology

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2021: Profiles of Key EV Manufacturers Making an Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study profiles the major EV manufacturers making an impact on the Indian market, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra and international giants such as Toyota, Renault, and Honda. The study also looks at start-ups that are innovating in the electric two-wheeler space (Athere and Ampere, for instance).

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology and its ability to tackle environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they offer low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers are creating separate EV business units to prepare themselves for the expected EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create significant demand for charging infrastructure; safety regulations and standards will also have to be implemented.

India is still a nascent market in terms of EVs; nevertheless, OEMs have started experimenting and preparing themselves for the inevitable - a future that is electric. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the first entrants in the EV market, and Maruti Suzuki plans to enter this space in the near term with a small compact EV as its first offering.

Taking into account early adoption trends, eMobility will first penetrate the commercial and the fleet markets. Although mass adoption is not likely to happen in the short term, two wheelers and three wheelers are likely to witness substantial success right away. Battery capacity, especially for electric two wheelers, is likely to be a non-issue as bikes and mopeds are mainly used for inter-city travel/short distances; therefore, two wheelers are likely to be immensely successful.

eCommerce companies (Amazon, for example) are launching initiatives to use eMobility for last-mile deliveries to reduce carbon footprint. India is experimenting with eMobility for public transport and has deployed electric inter-city buses across some of the major cities. The electric two-wheeler market in India holds significant potential, especially because the country is the world's largest two-wheeler market in sales as well as production (ranked behind China).

This research service contains:

OEM overviews

Information about OEM R&D, EV product offerings, product specifications, partnerships, and future plans

A segment-wise analysis of current vehicle portfolios

Battery specification roadmaps

A summary of overall EV strategy and segment focus

Profiles of key two-wheeler EV start-ups

Key Issues Addressed

At present, which companies are actively participating in the Indian EV market?

What are the product strategies of these market participants?

Which segments are OEMs likely to prioritize by 2025?

Which companies are key participants in the two-wheeler start-up space?

What are the current/future offerings of these start-ups? What are their funding targets?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Strategic Imperative on the Indian Electric Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Key OEMs in the Indian EV Market

Indian Electric Vehicle Market Overview

3. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti)

Overview

Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis

Battery Specification - Roadmap

Summary

4. Tata Motors

Overview

Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis

Battery Specification - Roadmap

Summary

5. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mahindra)

Overview

Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis

Battery Specification - Roadmap

Summary

6. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (Toyota)

Overview

Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis

Summary

7. Renault

Overview

Summary

8. Honda Cars India Limited (Honda Cars)

Overview

Vehicle Segment-wise Analysis

Summary

9. Key Electric Two-wheeler Start-up Profiles

Ather Energy - Overview

Ampere Electric Vehicles - Overview

Jitendra Electric Vehicles - Overview

Okinawa Scooters - Overview

Tork Motorcycles - Overview

Yulu Scooters - Overview

Bounce Scooters - Overview

10. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Strong Distribution Channels for Geographic Expansion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og6sya



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

