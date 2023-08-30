India Electric Vehicle (EV) Weekly Service: Opportunity Spotlight with Focus on the Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Weekly" newsletter has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to our weekly newsletter, your premier source of insights and updates in the energy and infrastructure sector in India.

Our dedicated research and consulting services aim to keep you informed about the dynamic developments taking place in this rapidly evolving landscape.

As India sets its sights on achieving a remarkable goal – a 100% transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2030 – the nation is making strategic moves to propel this transformation forward.

With the emergence of EV-related advancements happening at an accelerated pace, businesses eager to maintain a competitive edge amid this disruptive shift seek comprehensive updates to refine their EV strategies. The Ministry of Road and Transport's resolute intention to align the automobile industry with this vision demonstrates the government's commitment.

While policies are in the making, the government has already embarked on its journey by announcing procurement plans for Electric Cars and Buses, and it is actively encouraging the industry to establish charging infrastructure to bolster the growth of the EV ecosystem. Stay ahead in the race to electrification with our insights that illuminate the path toward India's electrified future.

What you get ?

  • News and Our Views: This section will capture all the new developments related to EV in India and will also provide our analyst view on what this development means for a company/overall sector
  • Industry View Point: This section will provide insights from industry on a trending topic pertaining to EV in India. For instance, Whether or not Battery Swapping is a feasible model for country like India?
  • News maker: This section will provide snapshot of a company that is getting EV ready. Every week 1 new company will be covered under this section.
  • Business Opportunities: This section will provide details on tenders, business collaboration, capacity creation etc.

