India Electrical Materials Market Report 2021: Historical Years FY2015-FY2019 / Base Year FY2020 / Estimated Year FY2021/ Forecast Period FY2022-FY2026

The Indian Electrical Materials Market was valued at USD 5969.13 Million in FY2020 and is projected to grow at double digit CAGR of 17.88% during the forecast years, to reach USD 9714.33 Million through FY2026.



Increasing construction activities is the major factor driving the electrical materials market in India. The construction sector is one of the largest contributors to economic activity and is expected to grow at 7-8% per annum over the next 10 years in India.



Short-term expansion of India's construction activities will be driven by a mixture of fiscal support and government policies supporting the housing market in the country. Long-term growth will mainly be driven by country's massive population, which requires continued investments into residential building construction sector, which in turn is creating a market opportunity for electrical materials manufacturers in India.



Apart from increasing use in construction sector, electrical materials are witnessing increasing used in various industries such as power plants, refinery cement industry, steel, mining, among others. The Indian government and various state governments seem to be making rapid progress in boosting the country's industrial sector. Over the next 10-15 years, industrialization in India is likely to continue its growth momentum, which is expected to create significant opportunities for electrical materials in the industrial sector.



The Indian Electrical Materials Market is segmented on the basis of type, End-user and region. In terms of type, market can be segregated into circuit breakers, light switches, plugs & sockets, voltage switcher, cable management, cable duct, electrical conduit, and others. Among these, the cable management is major demand generating segment with share of 25.25% in FY2020. Cable management includes cable trays, cable ladder, and cable baskets and is needed for the management of all electrical cables during installation, contributing for the leading share of the segment.



Some of the major companies operating in the electrical materials market of India are Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Legrand India Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., GM Modular Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India Ltd., Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Philips Lighting India Limited, Wipro Enterprises Private Ltd., ABB India Limited, GoldMedal Electricals Pvt. Ltd., and Polycab India Limited.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2015-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Electrical Materials Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

5.4. Current Need Gaps



6. India Electrical Materials Market Outlook

6.1. Trade Overview

6.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1. By Value & Volume

6.3. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1. By Type (Circuit Breakers, Light Switches, Plugs & Sockets, Voltage Switcher, Cable Management, Cable Duct, Electrical Conduit, Others)

6.3.2. By End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

6.3.3. By Region (North, East, West, South)

6.3.4. By Top 10 States

6.3.5. By Company (FY2020)

6.4. Product Market Map



7. North India Electrical Materials Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End-user

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. South India Electrical Materials Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End-user

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. East India Electrical Materials Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End-user

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. West India Electrical Materials Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By End-user

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

15.2. Legrand India Pvt. Ltd.

15.3. Havells India Ltd.

15.4. GM Modular Pvt. Ltd.

15.5. Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India Ltd.

15.6. Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

15.7. Philips Lighting India Limited

15.8. Wipro Enterprises Private Ltd.

15.9. ABB India Limited

15.10. GoldMedal Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

15.11. Polycab India Limited



16. Strategic Recommendations



