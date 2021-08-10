India Elevators Market Report 2021: Increasing Urbanization, Augmented Government Support, and Entrance of Foreign Players in the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Elevators Market, By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight and Others), By Type of Machinery (Traction and Hydraulic), By Type of Elevator Door (Automatic and Manual), By Weight, By End User, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Elevators Market stood at USD 1351.53 million in FY2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% until FY2027, owing to the increasing urbanization, augmented government support, and entrance of foreign players in the market.

Moreover, with the growing number of high-rise commercial and residential buildings across the country, the need for high-speed traction elevators is increasing tremendously, which in turn is pushing product demand over the coming years.



The Indian Elevators Market can be segmented based on the Type of Carriage, Type of Machinery, Type of Elevator Door, Weight, End-User, Region and Company. Based on Type of Carriage, the market can be segmented into Passenger, Freight and Others. Passenger type of carriage is expected to lead the market as these types of lifts are specifically designed to give the passengers a sense of comfort and spaciousness and moreover are highly recommended when it comes to installation in residential and commercial areas.



Based on Type of Machinery, the market can be segmented into Traction and Hydraulic. The market is anticipated to be dominated by the traction sector in the study period owing to their high energy efficiency and faster speed in comparison to hydraulic type of machinery.



Based on Type of Elevator Door the market can be bifurcated into Automatic and Manual. The automatic segment dominates the market and will continue its dominance in the forecast period as well due to high durability and retentive functional life of elevators with automatic doors.



Based on Weight holding capacity, the market can be segmented into Up to 350 kg, Up to 550 kg, Up to 750 kg, Up to 1150 kg, and More than 1150 kg. Up to 550 segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period because they are highly preferred in residential and commercial sectors and can carry a decent number of passengers, hence saving time.



Based on end-user, the market can be apportioned into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government Institution. Residential segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period as more property owners have started to consider seriously the aesthetical value of their buildings' elevators in order to ensure that they make the best first impression on visitors and clients.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion and mergers & collaborations to increase their share in the market.



Some of the players in the Indian Elevators Market include

KONE Elevator India Private Limited

Johnson Lifts India Private Limited

Schindler India Pvt Ltd

OTIS Elevator Company ( India ) Ltd

) Ltd ThyssenKrupp Elevator ( India ) Pvt Ltd

) Pvt Ltd Mitsubishi Elevator India Pvt Ltd

Fujitec India Pvt Ltd

Escon Pvt Ltd

Hitachi Lift India Pvt Ltd

Blue Star Elevator Pvt Ltd

Express Lift Ltd

Omega Elevators

Eros Elevators Pvt Ltd

Orbis Elevators Co Ltd

Supreme Elevators & Company

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F-FY2027F

India Elevators Market, By Type of Carriage:

Passenger

Freight

Others

India Elevators Market, By Type of Machinery:

Traction

Hydraulic

India Elevators Market, By Type of Elevators Door:

Automatic

Manual

India Elevators Market, By Weight:

Up to 350 kg

Up to 550 kg

Up to 750 kg

Up to 1150 kg

More than 1150 kg

India Elevators Market, End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government Institution

India Elevators Market, By Region:

South

West

North

East

India Elevators Market, By Cities:

Mumbai

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Noida

Chennai

Gurgaon

Delhi

Navi Mumbai

Pune

Ahmedabad

Thane

Kolkata

Other Cities

