India Executive and Board Remuneration Report 2021: Trends Amongst 25,583 Executive and Non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-Listed Companies and 708 Unlisted Companies

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 14, 2022, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 India Executive and Board Remuneration Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an analysis of compensation trends amongst 25,583 executive and non-executive Directors on the Boards of 2,190 India-listed companies and 708 unlisted companies.

It covers a 5-year period, from FY17 to FY21, and draws representation from both private sector and PSU firms, distributed across the large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap and unlisted categories.

The 180+ page report helps to:

  • Identify trends in top-executive and Board-level pay
  • Understand the composition of Boards across India
  • Establish benchmarks for compensation to Directors based on leading industry practices and detailed peer comparisons
  • Determine correlations between pay and performance
  • Recognise gender pay gaps across executive levels

A Study of Trends in Board Compensation and Pay Structure

Board Governance Metrics

  • Board size and trends
  • Number of IDs and NEDs
  • Share of IDs on Company Boards
  • Board independence
  • Promoter presence on the Board
  • Total Board pay bill
  • Number of Board meetings held each year
  • What makes ESG different?

Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Compensation trends for Executive Directors from FY17-21
  • Total pay (means, medians, and other percentiles) by designation and ranges
  • Pay composition; change in pay FY18-21
  • List of highest paid CMDs, CEO and CFOs
  • Correlation between pay vs performance

Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

  • NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay trends
  • Composition and splits by revenue, profit, company age, ownership, market cap, sector

Gender Diversity and Equality

  • Male vs female representation across executive levels
  • Companies with no female representation
  • Gender-wise pay split by level
  • Changes in pay FY18-21
  • Female pay composition

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Overview

  • Scope and methodology
  • Company demographics
  • Glossary of terms
  • Executive summary

2. Company Board Metrics

  • Board Size
  • Number of NEDs
  • Board composition:
  • Independent vs Non-Dependent Directors
  • Male vs female Representation on the Board
  • Number of Board Meetings held
  • Presence of the promoter on the Board
  • Board Independence
  • Cost of Running a Board
  • What Makes ESG Different?

3. Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range
  • Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Executive, CEOs/MDs, CFOs, Executive Directors, Company Secretaries
  • Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)
  • Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21
  • CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level
  • Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)
  • Total pay by market cap, company age, revenue by levels; private vs PSUs
  • Highest Paid CMDs, CEOs, CFOs
  • Pay vs performance for each level - correlation between revenue and pay growth; PAT and pay growth

4. Non-Executive Directors' Compensation

  • Total pay (FY17-21): means, medians, 10th, 25th, 75th and 90th percentile levels, and distribution by pay-range
  • Total pay (FY17-21) by levels: Non-Executive Directors and Non-Executive Chairman
  • NED and Non-Executive Chairman pay by market cap, ownership, sector
  • Composition of pay: fixed pay (and its components), variable pay (and its components, including ESOPS)
  • Changes in pay in FY18 to FY21
  • CAGR of changes in pay FY18-21 by level
  • Private sector vs PSU pay comparison (FY17-21)

5. Gender Diversity and Equality

  • Male-Female Representation by Level
  • Companies with no Female Representation
  • Gender-wise Pay Split by Level
  • Female Pay Composition

6. Annexure

Detailed 7-way cross tabs by designation, market cap, ownership, company age, revenue, PAT, sector, for:

  • Board Metrics: Board size - Private vs PSU; for ESG companies: mean, median, 10th percentile, 75th percentile; 90th percentile; trends in total number of directors - FY15 to FY20; Independent vs non-independent directors; Distribution of Executive Chairman and IDs on company Boards; Promoter presence on the Board; Board meetings and distribution.
  • Executive and Non-Executive Compensation: Total pay by level; 3-way cross splits by revenue, ownership, sector; Designation wise: pay trends, change in pay, pay composition.
  • Gender diversity: female representation by level, companies with no female director, pay ratio (men vs women), variable pay share (men vs women)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkxt05

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Ceramics Market is Projected to Reach USD 348.0 billion by ...

Global Smart Home Market Report 2022-2026: Declining Smart...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics