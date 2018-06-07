India Facial Creams & Gels Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023

The India Facial creams and gels market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% in value terms during review period starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17 and the market is anticipated to reach more than Rs. 7,000 crores at the end of estimated period year 2017-18.

Overall facial creams and gels market is segmented into fairness creams, anti-ageing creams, antiseptic creams, cold or winter creams and other facial creams and gels. With a growing Indian economy consider, the rising disposable income of consumer encourage the use of cosmetic for facial care. India is the youngest country as numbers of young people are more. This younger generation is showing more concern about their look. Desire to look beautiful and younger, make the fairness cream market and anti-ageing cream market altogether worth around INR 5,000 crores in recent year 2016-17.

The anti-ageing cream market is estimated to grow with CAGR more than 20 percent in upcoming year. On the other hand the fairness cream market will decrease in the near future as the value toward the idea of beauty is going to change.



As aggressive environment changes and rising pollution in the country, make the winter season harsher than before. Winter or cold creams are in demand for face care which triggers the growth of this market. Wide availability for specific products encourages the market growth. Marketers are trying to give more innovative products which show the future growth of facial creams and gels market.



