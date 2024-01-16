India Facility Management Report 2024 - Competitive Trends and Market Participant Profiles for BVG India, ISS India, SIS, Sodexo India & UDS

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India's Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Indian FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market. It provides end-user vertical analysis for commercial, institutional, public/infrastructure, industrial, and other sectors. It features a 2020-to-2028 timeframe, with 2022 being the base year, and identifies the four main growth opportunities in the market.

The Indian facility management (FM) market is highly competitive and experiencing rapid development due to a trajectory shift in mindset and needs among end users, particularly with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Market development was supported by the incremental expansion of the asset base, with the introduction of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), improving awareness and opening possibilities for outsourcing. The high acceptance of IT, with government push in other initiatives, such as Smart Cities, has been key in driving FM market growth.

However, the domestic market is regarded as unorganized and fragmented, with many small participants forming a sizable portion of the market. Preference skews toward single services and increasing concerns about tightening budgets are detrimental to FM market development. The market is also facing a shortage of skilled workforce, particularly in technical expertise, coupled with a lack of standardization of regulatory frameworks in the industry.

The forecasted FM growth will be fueled by a growing acceptance of more sophisticated solutions beyond cleaning and security, further supported by the relatively mature mindset regarding technologies across sectors.

The market expects participants' efforts to capture a bigger market share by offering tech-enabled quality services and expanding their geographical foothold in the domestic market. In the medium term, the market will see market opportunities in growing merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, greater appreciation of technology-led solutions, a rising emphasis on sustainability, and a higher drive for service integration.

Company Coverage:

  • BVG India
  • ISS India
  • SIS Limited
  • Sodexo India
  • UDS

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by End User
  • Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
    • Revenue Forecast by Service Type
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Additional Services
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Soft Services
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Hard Services
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
  • FM Market by Region
  • Outsourced FM Trend
  • IFM Penetration Trend
  • Competitive Environment
  • Notable M&As
  • FM Supplier Capability Matrix by Service Type
  • FM Supplier Capability Matrix by End User Sector
  • Competitive Trends
  • Market Participant Profile - BVG India
  • Market Participant Profile - UDS
  • Market Participant Profile - SIS Limited
  • Market Participant Profile - Sodexo India
  • Market Participant Profile - ISS India

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: M&A Opportunities
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Technology-led Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Service Integration

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Sector

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
  • Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Institutional Sector

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
  • Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Public/Infrastructure Sector

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
  • Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Sector

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
  • Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/680hif

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Favorable Government Policies and Regulations Boosting Market Growth

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Favorable Government Policies and Regulations Boosting Market Growth

The "Specialty Fertilizers Market by Type, Form, Mode of Application, and Crop Type - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to...
Carbon Nanomaterials Global Report 2024-2033: The Role of CNTs in Reinforced Polymers, Metal Matrix Composites, Conductive Inks, Coatings, Tires, Textiles, Thermal Paste and Emerging Applications

Carbon Nanomaterials Global Report 2024-2033: The Role of CNTs in Reinforced Polymers, Metal Matrix Composites, Conductive Inks, Coatings, Tires, Textiles, Thermal Paste and Emerging Applications

The "Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market of carbon...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.