India Facility Management Report 2024 - Competitive Trends and Market Participant Profiles for BVG India, ISS India, SIS, Sodexo India & UDS

16 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India's Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the Indian FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape of the overall market. It provides end-user vertical analysis for commercial, institutional, public/infrastructure, industrial, and other sectors. It features a 2020-to-2028 timeframe, with 2022 being the base year, and identifies the four main growth opportunities in the market.
The Indian facility management (FM) market is highly competitive and experiencing rapid development due to a trajectory shift in mindset and needs among end users, particularly with the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Market development was supported by the incremental expansion of the asset base, with the introduction of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), improving awareness and opening possibilities for outsourcing. The high acceptance of IT, with government push in other initiatives, such as Smart Cities, has been key in driving FM market growth.
However, the domestic market is regarded as unorganized and fragmented, with many small participants forming a sizable portion of the market. Preference skews toward single services and increasing concerns about tightening budgets are detrimental to FM market development. The market is also facing a shortage of skilled workforce, particularly in technical expertise, coupled with a lack of standardization of regulatory frameworks in the industry.
The forecasted FM growth will be fueled by a growing acceptance of more sophisticated solutions beyond cleaning and security, further supported by the relatively mature mindset regarding technologies across sectors.
The market expects participants' efforts to capture a bigger market share by offering tech-enabled quality services and expanding their geographical foothold in the domestic market. In the medium term, the market will see market opportunities in growing merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, greater appreciation of technology-led solutions, a rising emphasis on sustainability, and a higher drive for service integration.
Company Coverage:
- BVG India
- ISS India
- SIS Limited
- Sodexo India
- UDS
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by End User
- Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Additional Services
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Soft Services
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type - Hard Services
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User
- FM Market by Region
- Outsourced FM Trend
- IFM Penetration Trend
- Competitive Environment
- Notable M&As
- FM Supplier Capability Matrix by Service Type
- FM Supplier Capability Matrix by End User Sector
- Competitive Trends
- Market Participant Profile - BVG India
- Market Participant Profile - UDS
- Market Participant Profile - SIS Limited
- Market Participant Profile - Sodexo India
- Market Participant Profile - ISS India
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: M&A Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technology-led Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 4: Service Integration
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
- Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Institutional Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
- Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Public/Infrastructure Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
- Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End-user Subsector
- Revenue Forecast Trend by FM Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/680hif
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article