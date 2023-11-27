India Fintech Market Report 2023-2028: Firms Seeking Market Share in Payment Gateways and BNPL Lending

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fintech Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fintech market was valued at INR 3.70 Trn in FY 2023. The market is expected to reach INR 11.36 Trn by FY 2028, expanding at a CAGR of ~24.95% during the FY 2024 - FY 2028 period.

Boasting over 9,000 fintech companies, India ranks third globally in terms of the highest number of fintech entities and commands a 14% share of startup funding in the country.

Approximately 84% of surveys anticipate a substantial or predominant influence of fintech's in the future, with respondents identifying SME lending, retail lending, fintech SaaS, and wealth management (including advisory and brokerage services) as the sectors poised for the most significant fintech advancements and innovations.

Market Insights:

Fintech companies have transformed into pivotal players within the financial services sector, capturing substantial market share in key segments like payment gateways, small-ticket personal loans, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) lending. The sector is swiftly expanding its influence in areas like card issuance, asset management, and insurance distribution, currently constituting 3-5 percent of the overall income in financial services.

Despite these advancements, industry insiders posit that sustained growth for fintech's hinges on addressing specific challenges. These include the attainment of enduring profitability, the establishment of a business model in compliance with regulations, and the adherence to stringent risk and security standards.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

Future fintech services will be entrusted with making the financial scenario safer, as well as more efficient, accessible, and affordable. To accomplish this, financial service providers have incorporated cutting-edge, contactless payment methods and made them available to consumers. Among these are dynamic QR codes, contactless biometric authentication, and contactless card payment options.

Furthermore, most individuals, especially those in remote regions, are already linked to Aadhaar. In the post-pandemic financial environment, AePS (Aadhar enabled payment system) can play a vital role in enabling the essential paradigm to shift toward a new, critical financial ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Evolution of fintech in India
4.1. Evolution of fintech in India

Chapter 5: Global fintech market
5.1. Global fintech market - An overview
5.2. Global fintech customer experience
5.3. Global position of India fintech market

Chapter 6: India fintech market
6.1. The fintech market - An overview
6.2. Fintech clusters in India
6.3. Fintech hub development opportunities in India

Chapter 7: Fintech market in India - Current landscape
7.1. India's fintech landscape: Key players
7.2. India's fintech startup landscape: Subsectors
7.3. Top 10 biggest fintech startup rounds in H1 2023

Chapter 8: Cross border payments
8.1. Cross border payment ecosystem in India
8.2. Fintech Startups Operating in Cross Border
Payments Space
8.3. Investors backing Indian cross border
payment startups

Chapter 9: Applications of fintech in India
9.1. Market segmentation - Digital payments
9.1.1. Digital payments segment
9.1.2. Impact assessment of tech innovations on the digital payments segment
9.1.3. Lending segment
9.1.4. WealthTech segment
9.1.5. InsurTech segment
9.1.6. RegTech segment
9.1.7. Key players in the market

Chapter 10: COVID-19 impact analysis
10.1. COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 11: Market influencers
11.1. Market drivers
11.2. Market challenges

Chapter 12: Market trends

Chapter 13: Competitive landscape
13.1. ET Money
13.2. Ezetap
13.3. Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited
13.4. Mswipe Technologies Private Limited
13.5. One Mobikwik System Private Limited
13.6. One97 Communications Limited
13.7. PhonePe Private Limited
13.8. Pine Labs Private Limited
13.9. PolicyBazaar.com
13.10. PayU Payments Private Limited

Chapter 14: Recent developments

