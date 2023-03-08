India Games Market Report 2022: Market Models and 5 Year Forecasts through 2026

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Games Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India has quickly become one of the most important markets that the publisher tracks and is the fastest growing market by both revenue and gamers in the Asia-10 region.

India has the largest gamer base in the Asia-10 region and the second largest in the world, behind China. India is a mobile first market that 2016 underwent a digital revolution.

India's nearly 400 million gamers account for over half of the 788 million gamers in Asia-10 and are a formidable force to be understood and served by developers and publishers, hardware and peripherals companies, streaming platforms, and advertisers and sponsors.

India's gamers combined with the rest of Asia-10 gamers and China's 702 million gamers equal to 1.5 billion gamers -nearly 20% of the worldwide population and 36% of the Asia-10 population. They are an important user base with immense growth potential.

Key Takeaways from the Analysis:

India's PC and mobile game markets are projected to generate player spending of US$704.5 million in 2022 with 396.4 million gamers, growing to reach US$1.4 billion in 2026 with 630 million gamers

The Report Includes:

Market model and 5 year forecast through 2026

Macroeconomic data

Revenue

Revenue by genre

Gamers

ARPU

Results of a survey of more than 1,000 gamers.

Top games

Top publishers

Trends

Market developments

Local market updates

Esports

Esports tournaments

Esports teams and sponsors

Regulatory overview

PC ownership

Impact of gaming on PC purchase

PC brand and spending

PC accessory brand

PC game spending and payment methods

PC gaming hours

Console

Top PC games

Internet cafes

Mobile games spending

Top mobile games

Mobile gaming behavior

App stores

Mobile payments

91 slides

30+ exhibits

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard

AppLovin Corp

Asus

Azur Interactive Games Limited

Big Network

BitKraft Ventures

Bombay Play

Booyah

Care Game

CD Projekt Red

Crazy Labs

Egg Network

Electronic Arts

Embracer Group

Epic Games

Facebook Gaming

Galaxy Racer

Game Eon

Gamerji

Games 247

Gametion

Google Play

Ivy

Jio Games

Krafton

Lila Games

Loco

miHoYo

Miniclip

Moon Active

Nautilus Mobile

Nazara Technology

nCore Games

Nintendo

Nvidia

Octro

Outfit7

Playrix

PlayVerse

Riot Games

Rockstar India (Rockstar Games)

Rooter

SayGames

Skyesports

Sony

Supercell

SUPERSONIC STUDIOS

The Gaming Project

TOP GAMES INC.

Twitch

Ubisoft

Upskillz Games

Valve

Voodoo

Winzo

Xbox

