India Garment Steamer Market 2014-2024F

India Garment Steamer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-24

Standing/upright garment steamer segment contributed majority of the revenue share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. However, handheld garment steamer segment is projected to exhibit highest growth rate over the coming years owing to growing consumer acceptance of handheld garment steamers, especially by frequent travelers requiring portable and compact products which can be easily carried on tours.

Consumers in India are becoming liberal on their spending habits as a result of increasing personal disposable income. Garment steamers are primarily used by commercial segment, however, over the past few years the product is gaining high acceptance across the household segment.

The growth of garment steamer market in India is backed by surging aspirations of middle class population towards branded clothing. Garment steamers are ideal for delicate fabrics, in addition, these are also used for removing wrinkles and freshening of curtains, bed sheets, and upholsteries (seats & furniture covers). Moreover, growing product awareness, urbanization, and surging emphasis towards personal upkeep are further catalyzing the growth of garment steamer market in the country.



Among different end user segments, the commercial segment including apparel showrooms, boutiques, and dressmakers remained dominant end users of garment steamers. Moreover, household segment is emerging with surging demand for garment steamers at homes for delicate fabrics required to remove wrinkles gently.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Assumptions & Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 India Garment Steamer Market Overview

3.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 India Garment Steamer Market Volume (2014-2024F)

3.3 India Garment Steamer Industry Life Cycle

3.4 India Garment Steamer Market Opportunistic Matrix

3.5 India Garment Steamer Market Value Chain Analysis

3.6 India Garment Steamer Market Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017 & 2024F)

3.8 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By End Users (2017 & 2024F)

3.9 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)



4 India Garment Steamer Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunity



5 India Garment Steamer Market Trends

5.1 Handheld Garment Steamers

5.2 Online Retail of Garment Steamers



6 India Garment Steamer Market Overview, By Types

6.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Standing/Upright Garment Steamer (2014-2024F)

6.2 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Handheld/Compact Garment Steamer (2014-2024F)



7 India Garment Steamer Market Overview, By End User Segments

7.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Commercial Segment (2014-2024F)

7.2 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Household Segment (2014-2024F)



8 India Garment Steamer Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Northern Region (2014-2024F)

8.2 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2014-2024F)

8.3 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Western Region (2014-2024F)

8.4 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2014-2024F)



9 India Garment Steamer Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types and Applications



10 India Garment Steamer Market Competitive Landscape

10.1 India Garment Steamer Market, By Players' Revenue Share (2017)

10.2 India Garment Steamer Market, By Operating Parameters

10.3 India Garment Steamer Market, By Garment Steamer Types and End Users



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bajaj Electricals Limited

11.2 Philips India Limited

11.3 Havells India Limited

11.4 Groupe SEB India Private Limited

11.5 Usha International Limited

11.6 Inalsa Appliances Limited



12 Key Strategic Notes



13 Disclaimer

