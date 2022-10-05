India Genetic Testing Market Report 2022-2027: Focus on Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, Molecular Testing, Reproductive, Oncology, Ancestry, and Predictive and Pre-symptomatic Testing

Oct 05, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Genetic Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD60.78 million in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.94%, during the forecast period owing to rising patients of chronic and genetic diseases and increasing technological advancements.
The growing awareness and demand for the personalized medicines and treatment to ensure quality treatment and witness improved results is expected to pave the way for the genetic testing market growth. Advancements and technological upgradation in the field of genetic testing is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the next five years.
The improvement in the economic conditions of the developing economies and the allocation of funds for the development of the healthcare sector to provide quality treatment is expected to boost the genetic testing market growth during the next five years.
The early detection of genetic diseases can help in the treatment of diseases more efficiently. The rising disposable income of middle-class families is enabling them to afford quality healthcare services which in turn is expected to influence the genetic testing market growth in the next five years.
Increase in Chronic and Genetic Diseases
Increased chronic and genetic instances and increased consumer awareness toward genetic testing for the diagnosis of chronic and genetic disorders are expected to move the genetic testing market forward in approaching years.
The need of genetic testing is increasing as the number of people with genetic disorder rises. Increased awareness toward the medication and their diagnosis is influencing the market of genetic testing in India.
Technological Advancements
Technological breakthroughs such as HTS (high throughput sequencing) and NGS (next generation sequencing) have aided in the early diagnosis of a variety of disorders.
These technologies improved the efficiency and accuracy of the tests, presenting promising prospects for the Indian genetic testing market. Acknowledging AI databases into genetic testing to check if the DNA is analyzed in history is expected to grow the future market of genetic testing in India.
Decrease in Fertility Rate
The expansion of the genetic testing industry is affected by the decline in fertility rates because when a couple fails to conceive despite numerous attempts, a genetic test is performed to see if the problem is genetic and both parents are assessed.
Preconception screening allows couples who are hoping to become pregnant to know their reproductive risk. Genetic testing is also advised for the identification of genetic illnesses that are transmissible to offspring.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Genetic Testing market.
- MedGenome Labs Limited
- Strand Life Sciences Private Limited
- Centogene India Private Limited
- Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics Bangalore Private Limited
- Mapmygenome India Limited
- Clevergene Biocorp Private Limited
- Virtus Nutrition Private Limited (The GeneBox)
- LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.
- Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd.
- GeneTech India Private Limited
Report Scope:
India Genetic Testing Market, By Type:
- Cytogenetic Testing
- Biochemical Testing
- Molecular Testing
India Genetic Testing Market, By Application:
- Reproductive
- Cancer Screening
- Ancestry Testing
- Predictive and Pre-symptomatic Testing
- Others
India Genetic Testing Market, By Region:
- North
- South
- West
- East
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo7umc
